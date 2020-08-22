Ireland’s first ever Hindu Temple opens today in Dublin

IRELAND’S FIRST TEMPLE for the Hindu community is opening its doors today in Walkinstown, Dublin 12.

The temple will be used for worship, celebrations, meditation and yoga, among other events, clubs and workshops.

It is the first centre of its kind for Ireland’s growing community of Hindus.

Previously, there has been no dedicated, permanent space for Hindus to meet for worship, events, or religious festivals in Ireland.

In the absence of a temple, locations like community centres or town halls were rented out depending on availability.

“We used to go from one place to another,” said Sudhansh Verma, Director of the Vedic Hindu Cultural Centre Ireland, speaking to TheJournal.ie.

“This is a big achievement for the community,” Verma said.

The launch of the temple begins this morning with prayers from 9am to around 1pm with members of the committee who are involved in running the temple.

From 1pm, the temple will open to members of the public who have made an advance booking.

Walk-in visitors will not be permitted to enter, and bookings must be made in advance through Eventbrite.

Verma said that only reduced numbers would be allowed into the temple in line with current Covid-19 restrictions.

“We’ll have strict regulations, and it’s by bookings only that we’re having people to come to worship in a very simple process without touching anything and wearing full masks,” he said.

We’re keeping it as simple as possible for the safety of the community.

Upcoming plans from the temple and community centre include an ecology project involving the planting of thousands of trees around Ireland, and establishing a food facility for homeless people and people living in poverty.

Bookings for today’s launch opened last weekend, and it “booked out immediately” within 20 minutes, according to Verma.

“We have a big community waiting for a very long time,” Verma said.



Source: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

The Hindu community in Ireland first began to seek a permanent space to gather in the early 2000s.

At that time, the community was only a “handful of people”, most of whom were from India and Nepal.

The number of Hindus in Ireland has grown to at least 14,000 according to the 2016 Census, and Verma estimates that with students and workers who have come to Ireland in recent years, there are currently around 25,000.

The premises for the new temple that opens today was purchased in 2015.

It is located in Walkinstown, Dublin 12 in an industrial estate.

“We got planning permission and made a few changes inside to give some feel of a temple while following all compliances and Council regulations,” Verma said.

“From the outside, it looks like any warehouse or industrial unit, but from inside we have a capacity around 400 people that can be seated if we had a bigger event.”

“There’s the temple part which has idols of god, and the rest is open for seating.”

Within the temple space, there are 23 hand-chiseled marble deities which are used as a focus point during worship.

“Although we believe in one God, we believe in different manifestations of the same god. We believe there is no physical body of god, but for the focus point of view, we need to have something, so you have the image of a particular god in front of you,” Verma said.



Source: Vedic Hindu Cultural Centre Ireland