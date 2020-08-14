Irish former footballer and ex-coach both remanded in custody over €3 million heroin seizure

A FOOTBALLER AND a club coach have been further remanded in custody charged over a €3 million heroin seizure.

Former League of Ireland player Keith Quinn, 31, and Bluebell football manager Andrew Noonan, 41, were both refused bail on Saturday after they were charged with possession of drugs and possession with intent to supply, in the Dublin 15 area.

Their bail hearing at Dublin District Court was told it was alleged a package had arrived from Amsterdam in Holland.

On 5 August, Revenue’s Customs Service and the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, participated in a joint operation and 22kg of suspected heroin, with an estimated street value of €3 million was seized.

They faced their second hearing at Cloverhill District Court today and were further remanded in custody by Judge Alan Mitchell to appear again there on 27 August next.

Quinn, of Monastery Gate Avenue in Clondalkin, made no reply to the charges

Co-accused, Noonan, a father-of-four of Redhills Park, Ellistown, Co Kildare, told gardai “no comment” when he was charged.

Quinn was previously with Sheffield United and later played for Cork City and Shelbourne in the League of Ireland.

He later played for Bluebell United in the Leinster Senior League. Noonan was manager of Bluebell United.