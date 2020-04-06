Iron brothers fight together

In a gesture of true friendship, Embassy of Pakistan in Beijing received a donation from Beijing Lianxin Charity Foundation on March, 31 2020. The donation consisted of emergency relief supplies such as disposable gloves, protective face shields etc.

General Secretary of the organization Cai Peng said that this donation is a manifestation of an all-weather friendship between Pakistan and China. He termed COVID-19 as a pandemic which is to be fought by the world together.

Ambassador of Pakistan Naghmana Hashmi expressed deep gratitude on behalf of the people and the Government of Pakistan for this generous act. She said that China has not only comprehensively controlled the epidemic but is now responding in kind by extending complete support to reinforce Pakistan’s preventive measures against COVID-19.

Hailing the recent “Solidarity Visit” by the President of Pakistan to China, she said that Pakistan and China have shown to the world that during testing times a united effort is the key to success.