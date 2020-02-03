Is Iowa poised to break FIVE ways? Klobuchar draws full crowds with just one day before the caucuses

With one day to go before the Iowa caucuses, Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s crowds indicate what some polls have been showing – it could be a five-way race.

On Sunday morning, the 2020 hopeful packed more than 400 supporters into the ballroom at the Best Western Plus Longbranch Hotel & Convention Center in Marion, Iowa, located just a short drive away from downtown Cedar Rapids.

‘I have been punching way above my weight,’ Klobuchar said. ‘There were certain pundits who predicted when I started, with that speech in the middle of the Mississippi in a blizard, that I would never make it to the end of the speech,’ she said to laughs.

‘Now here I am, one of the top five candidates in this race, and I’ve done it with a lot less money than a lot of my opponents and a lot less name identification and having not run for president before, like several of them have,’ she added, a clear nod to former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders.

For months, the top tier of Democratic hopefuls was a foursome – Biden, Sanders, Sen. Elizabeth Warren and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

But some polls from Iowa this week show Klobuchar leapfrogging some of those candidates.

An Emerson poll from this week had Klobuchar in third place with 13 per cent support – after Sanders, with 30 per cent, and Biden with 21 per cent.

On Friday, the American Research Group survey of Iowa voters also showed Klobuchar in third place – just one point behind Biden.

In that poll, Sanders led, getting 23 per cent support from likely Democratic caucus-goers, followed by Biden with 17 per cent and Klobuchar with 16 per cent.

The Minnesota Democrat also performed well in the Monmouth poll – earning double digits at 10 per cent – but in a solid fifth place.

But then, Sunday’s CBS News survey had Klobuchar in fifth, but only earning the support of 5 per cent of respondents.

Klobuchar, of course, pointed to the more optimistic numbers Sunday morning.

‘We just ended our biggest fundraising month ever in this campaign because we’re gaining steam,’ she said. ‘Two polls this week said we are up to No. 3 in Iowa – one at 13 per cent. We are gaining steam.’

She told the crowd it’s an even bigger feat when you look at the money the campaign has had to work with.

‘We are frugal. I want that in a president,’ she said.

‘You’re not going to see one of my ads in the Super Bowl tonight,’ Klobuchar also noted. ‘Maybe if the Vikings were playing,’ she added, getting a laugh from her supporters.

She also positioned herself as the most electable Democrat.

‘I think we shouldput someone at the top of the ticket that actually has the receipts,’ she said of her ability to attract rural voters. She also talked of her aim to win back the Midwest. ‘We are going to build a beautiful blue wall around these states and we are going to make Donald Trump pay for it,’ she said.

She also applauded her own debate performance.

‘I think we need to put someone in front in charge of this ticket that has shown nimbleness on the debate stage, which you have seen, I hope, at the debate,’ Klobuchar said.

While Klobuchar has earned praise for her debate performances – she also went viral for having wiggling hair.

‘I think we should put someone on the ticket that has a track record of actually passing bills and getting things done and has practical policy solutions that are big bolds plans, but they’re not pipe dreams,’ she said – seemingly a knock at Sanders and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, both advocates for things like Medicare-for-all. ‘A plan means you can actually bring people with you. You know how you’re going to pay for it,’ Klobuchar added.

With Sanders gaining steam, Klobuchar also made sure to note how she’s worked with him on Senate bills.

At the event, she made no mention of a campaign hiccup – that several black activist groups from Minnesota have asked her to drop out over revelations that Myon Burrell, serving a life-sentence in prison since the age of 16 over the murder of 11-year-old Tyesha Edwards, may have been wrongly conviced.

Klobuchar prosecuted the case.

Asked about it on Fox News Sunday before her appearance in Marion, she first dodged then said, ‘I didn’t know about this new evidence. No, I didn’t know about this new evidence until I saw this report,’ she said of an Associated Press investigation of the case. ”I couldn’t have. I haven’t been in the office for 12 years.’

If Klobuchar does well Monday night, it will be thanks to late-breaking voters.

Two attendees of her Marion event told DailyMail.com they had decided to support the senator in about the last week.

That’s a feat too – as she’s been out of state.

Klobuchar is one of the four Democratic hopefuls who’ve also had to play the role of juror in President Trump’s Senate impeachment trial.

‘I was gone the last 10 days, something I never expected to happen,’ she told the crowd Sunday.

‘What I need to do this though, is I need you,’ she implored.