Is my money safe in the bank? How much money does the government protect in banks?

The coronavirus (COVID-19) is having a devastating impact on vast numbers of people across the world, with the pandemic affecting people’s health, but also personal finances too. Amid the challenges, some people may wonder whether their money is safe in the bank.

Last week, Martin Lewis, the Money Saving Expert founder, was asked this very question, after a Good Morning Britain viewer claimed to know people who have cleared their bank accounts out and were instead holding cash due to worry that “things are crashing”. Quick to respond, Mr Lewis said: “Things are certainly safer in your bank than they are being held in your home, where only home insurance is protecting you, you usually get up to £1,000 in protection.” He continued: “The rules in the UK are simple. “UK regulated savings accounts – which almost every single one that anybody’s heard of are – you are protected up to £85,000 per person, per financial institution.

“That is backed up by the government who I would be very surprised to see let a bank go bust at the moment because it’s so crucial. “Even if it did, they would probably move the savings pot. “If the state went bust, well we’d all have a bigger problem with our savings so I would suggest up to £85,000 in any financial institution you are safe yes.” How much money does the government protect in banks?

Currently, all UK-regulated current or savings accounts and cash ISAs in banks, building societies and credit unions are covered by something which is called the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS). It was set-up by parliament and is funded by the financial services industry. This is currently up to £85,000 per financial institution, if the firm failed after January 1, 2017. As such, this means that up to £85,000 is protected per person per financial institution – rather than for every account. It means that if the bank fails, the saver could automatically get back up to £85,000 per person, per financial institution – and the majority should get this within seven working days.

For joint accounts, the limit doubles – meaning up to £170,000 of compensation can be paid per financial institution in this circumstances. The FSCS website explains that the bank or building society must be authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority. “Where you hold your money could affect how much compensation you’re entitled to,” it explains. “If you have money in multiple accounts with banks that are part of the same banking group (and share a banking licence) we have to treat them as one bank. “This means that our compensation limit applies to the total amount you hold across all these accounts, not to each separate account. “For our compensation limit to apply to each individual account, you’d need to hold money with different banks that don’t share a licence.” In order to find out which banks share a licence, it’s possible to search the financial services register on the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) website.