‘Is this really proportionate?’ BBC host rips into police chief over controversial tactics

BBC Radio 4’s Today programme host Martha Kearney took a national police chief to task live on air this morning, amid criticism of policing tactics during the lockdown. Kearney grilled the chair of the National Police Chiefs’ Council, Martin Hewitt, over police overreach. This comes after former Supreme Court judge Lord Sumption told the BBC that the use of drones to film walkers in the Peak District was “disgraceful”.

Lord Sumption warned that such policing tactics were a worrying sign of the UK slipping into a “police state”. Several police forces have been accused of being “overzealous” by using drones to spy on people taking walks at beauty spots, stopping dog-walkers from driving their pets to open spaces. There were even claims that police had urged some shops not to sell Easter eggs because they were not essential items. Mr Hewitt tried to defend police actions during lockdown, saying the cases of extreme or controversial tactics “were done before our guidance was issued”.

Kearney said: “You just stressed the need for proportionate policing. Is it really proportionate to put a drone up as Derbyshire Police have done, to film people out walking and put that on social media?” Hewitt responded: “We are dealing with absolutely unprecedented measures. The police are adjusting their lives as much as members of the public are. “As a very last resort, we will enforce the lockdown measures. But first, we want to engage the public. “The weekend before that incident there was media coverage raising alarm about public masses at beauty spots.”

Kearney pressed Mr Hewitt, saying: “Isn’t this something that should be called out? “Beyond common sense, does there not also have to be a consistent approach? Lancashire Police have put out 123 enforcement notices. Bedford Police have issued none.” Mr Hewitt said: “We are constantly trying to adjust the way we are policing. It is difficult to adjust to the new measures. “We are trying or best to find ways to achieve social distancing to protect the NHS and save lives.”