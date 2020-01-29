Is this the world’s grumpiest dog? Meet Chico, the pint-sized pooch with a permanent scowl

A pint-sized pooch with a permanent scowl is taking social media by storm by looking ‘constantly fed up with life’ due to a wonky underbite that gives him an adorably grumpy expression.

Chico, an 11-month-old Brussels Griffon, looks hilariously miserable in dozens of photos taken by his owner Belle Evans who loves to dress him up in cute outfits and hats.

But Belle – a 47-year-old teacher from Lynchburg, Virgina – insists that Chico is in fact a happy, contented and loving pup.

He’s certainly a hit on her social media accounts where she has clocked up more than 9,300 followers on Instagram and more than 4,000 on Facebook.

Belle says she fell in love with Chico the moment she saw the tiny 8lb pup.

She said: ‘The first thing I noticed without a doubt was his crooked mouth. I could tell his jaw was somewhat off center.

‘I wasn’t sure if that was something that would change when his puppy teeth fell out but I hoped it would not. Thankfully he never lost that crooked look.

‘My favorite look is when he squints his eyes, along with his crooked mouth, makes me laugh every time.

‘Honestly Chico always looks grumpy, irritated and just fed up with life but in reality he is the sweetest little guy around.

‘Brussels Griffons are a fantastic breed that are extremely friendly and loving.

‘People online immediately fell for Chico and his grumpy face.

‘I do get comments sometimes saying ‘I don’t think he likes that’ because of his facial expressions.

‘But Chico has the same expression whether he is wearing a costume or eating a steak.’

Chico looks so grumpy in her social media posts that some concerned followers ask her if he’s OK.

Dog-loving Belle has three other less grumpy-looking pets – Hazel, a 10-year-old pug mix, pug Rita, six, and three-year-old Ramona, a Boston terrier pug mix.

They also feature on her ‘Hazelandthegang’ social media pages.

Chico might be a lot smaller than his ‘sisters’ but that doesn’t stop him enjoying some playful wrestling with them.

And he loves them so much he even likes sleeping on their backs, earning him the nickname ‘the piggybacker’.

Belle said: ‘Chico has to be touching one of his sisters all the time. He really prefers to use them as pillows and his personal chew toys.

‘Rita and Ramona immediately loved him but Hazel, the queen of the castle took a while to warm up.

‘He is only 8lbs but blissfully unaware of how small he is. Since the get go he has been all in with his sisters and unafraid to step into the wrestling ring with them.

‘His sisters have been awesome helping him to learn that they have a crazy mother that dresses them up and takes tonnes of photos.

‘He has learned the routine and has no problem putting on his costumes.

‘Their four personalities just mesh well together and bring me so much joy. They make me laugh everyday.

‘Honestly they are not trained or really that well behaved but they make my life so much better and I’m lucky to have them.’