ISA Limits: It’s possible to inherit ISA allowances under these circumstances

ISAS offer tax incentives for savers and as such, makes them very popular products. However, there are limits in place which can affect how many ISAs a person can have along with how much can be put inside them.

ISAs can have up to £20,000 put inside them in a tax year and only one new ISA can be opened in a new year. This somewhat limits how much a saver can have but it is possible to inherit an ISA from a spouse or civil partner.

If a spouse or civil partner dies it is possible for the remaining partner to inherit their allowance. On top of the normal ISA allowance, the person can also add a tax free amount up to either: the value they held in their ISA when they died

the value of their ISA when it’s closed

There are unique inheritance rules for ISA accounts held on specific dates. The government details that for spouses or partners who died between 3 December 2014 and 5 April 2018, their ISA would have officially ended on the date of their death. ISA investments will form part of their estate for inheritance tax purposes. This means that the ISA provider can be instructed to sell the investments held within them and either:

pay the proceeds to the administrator of beneficiary of their estate

transfer the investments directly to the spouse Deepening on the type of account, more than just cash can be held within an ISA. Cash ISAs can include savings and a limited range of NS&I products. However, other types of assets can be held in stocks and shares ISAs, lifetime ISAs and innovative finance ISAs. It’s possible for people to take money out of ISAs without incurring any tax repercussions.

Transferring an ISA from one provider to another should also be easy to do. Cash transfers should be relatively stress free but there may be limitations in place for other assets such as shares or bonds. The ISA provider should be contacted to determine if there’s any restrictions in place. On top of these restrictions, there may be charges levied when transferring.

ISA transfers may affect limits which should be kept in mind if they’re being done close to tax year ends. Cash ISA transfers can take up to 15 working days to complete, with other types of transfers taking up to a month. Moving abroad can also affect ISA contributions and management. If a person opens an ISA in the UK and then moves abroad, they will not be able to put money into it after the tax year that they move. Despite this, ISAs can still be held and will still get tax relief while the person lives abroad. If they return and become a UK resident again, they will be able to continue paying into it.