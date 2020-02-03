Islamic State claims south London attack – Amaq news…

ISIS has today claimed responsibility for a terror attack in south London that saw three people injured.

Without giving any evidence, the militant group’s Amaq news agency said its ‘fighter’ was responsible for the stabbing rampage in south London yesterday.

Assailant in Sunday’s attack, Sudesh Amman, was shot dead by police, after grabbing a knife from a shop and attacking two bystanders in Streatham.

The 20-year-old had previously praised the Islamic State, shared an online al-Qaeda magazine and encouraged his girlfriend to behead her parents.

In a statement posted online by Amaq, ISIS said: ‘The perpetrator of the attack in Streatham district in south London yesterday is a fighter of Islamic State, and carried out the attack in response to calls to attack the citizens of coalition countries.’

Amman, who was jailed for possessing and distributing terrorist documents in December 2018, had recently been freed from prison, and had been staying at a bail hostel in nearby Leigham Court Road for the past two weeks.

He was under police surveillance as he launched his attack, and was found to be wearing a fake suicide vest after he was shot.

A third person was injured by flying glass during the gunfire.

Dramatic footage was posted online of armed officers warning members of the public to clear the area when they spotted the device in Streatham High Road.

Armed undercover officers followed Amman’s route along the high street on part of a ‘proactive counter-terrorism surveillance operation’, after his conviction on terror charges.

ISIS also claimed responsibility for the attack at Fishmongers Hall in the City of London last November, when another convicted terrorist, Usman Khan, murdered two people despite being on probation.

Again ISIS did not provide any evidence of Khan’s connection to the group.

The Government will announce plans today for ‘fundamental changes to the system for dealing with those convicted of terrorism offences’ following the Streatham attack.

Amman’s mother Haleema Faraz Khan told Sky News he was a ‘nice, polite boy’ who had seemed ‘normal’ when she visited him at his bail hostel on Thursday.

She told the broadcaster that he had become more religious since being in prison, and that she believed he had been radicalised while in high-security jail Belmarsh.

Khan also said that Amman, the eldest of her five sons, had also developed extreme views after looking at Islamist material online.

On Sunday Amman entered the Low Price Store before 2pm, and took a cheap knife from the shelves, described as up to 10 inches in length with a white handle.

Despite the shopkeeper’s attempts to stop him the convicted terrorist fled from the store, removed the packaging from the blade and stabbed a woman in her 50s in the back.

Seconds later, Amman stabbed a man outside the White Lion pub just a few buildings further up the road, as armed police officers gave chase.

Up to three armed officers, dressed in civilian clothing, shouted after Amman as he ran up the road in the direction of Streatham Hill railway station.

People including children took shelter in nearby shops as the incident unfolded on the high street, and a helicopter was seen hovering over the area.

A witness heard the first shot, followed by a 20-second gap, then up to four shots as Amman was finally stopped outside a branch of Boots just 100 metres from the shop where the rampage began.

Video showed three officers as they kept their weapons fixed on Amman while he flailed on the ground, his arms and legs kicking into the air.

A fourth officer rushed onto the scene on a blue motorbike while a witness filmed from a passing bus, saying: ‘This ain’t real, this ain’t real.’

As Amman fell still, an officer with a gun kicked away the knife before rushing back as he spotted the hoax suicide vest on the 20-year-old’s chest.

One witness described the device as ‘silver canisters on his chest’.

After the fake vest was spotted, officers began shouting at each other and members of the public, clearing the area.

Movie-goers were evacuated from the nearby Odeon and urged to leave by the back of the cinema, as officers went into cafes and shops to evacuate.

Amman’s body lay untouched outside Boots as police officers kept the area clear before determining the vest was a fake.

The London Ambulance Service was called just before 2pm and three victims were taken by ambulance to south London hospitals.

The man in his 40s is no longer considered to be in a life-threatening condition following treatment, and the woman in her 50s has been discharged from hospital.

The second woman, in her 20s, continues to receive treatment after she received minor injuries from the glass.