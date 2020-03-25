Italy rugby star Maxime Mbanda working 13-hour days as an ambulance driver

Italy flanker has revealed some of the tear-jerking scenarios he has been put in during the COVID-19 pandemic since swapping the rugby pitch to help drive the elderly people to hospital

Italian rugby star Maxime Mbanda has swapped the pitch for an ambulance in recent weeks in order to help his nation’s huge problem with coronavirus.

Italy is seen as the epicentre of COVID-19, with several thousands dying due to the deadly bug in the past month or so.

So with all sporting action but on the back burner for the time being, Mbanda has put his new-found free time to good use by becoming an ambulance driver to help Italy’s overworked healthcare system.

Explaining his incredible act of kindness, he told AFP: “When everything was cancelled in rugby, I wondered how I could help, even without medical expertise.

“I started eight days ago, without a day’s break and with shifts of 12 or 13 hours. But faced with what I see in the infectious disease rooms, I tell myself that I can’t be tired.

“Fear is normal. But there are little things that can be done safely that would give those on the front lines a half-hour or an hour’s rest.

“For them, an hour is crucial. As long as I’m strong, I’ll keep going. I’m here and I’m staying here.”

Mbanda lives in one of the worst affected areas, Zebre, and says he helps to look after the elderly in the region.

“I found the Yellow Cross, which had a transport service for medicine and food for the elderly,” he added.

“I found myself transferring positive patients from one local hospital to another. I help with the stretcher or if there are patients to be carried from a wheelchair. I also hold the oxygen.

“When you see the look in their eyes… Even if they can’t speak, they communicate with the eyes and they tell you things you can’t imagine,’

“They hear the alarms, the doctors and nurses running from one ward to the next.

“The first person I collected from the hospital told me that he had been there for three hours when the neighbour in the next bed died. And during the night, two other women died in his room. He had never seen anyone die.”