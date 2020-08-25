‘It’s up to everyone to try their best to get this right’: Inside a Wicklow school preparing to reopen



Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube

THE BIG DAY for thousands of students and parents has either arrived or will arrive over the coming days, as schools across the country open their doors again for the first time since March.

We paid a visit to one in Dunlavin in Co Wicklow to see the careful preparations for this.

Principal Brian Doran of St Kevin’s Community College told us how class groups have been spread out and rooms altered to accommodate social distancing – and he’s confident that pupils and teachers will quickly adapt to the delicate balancing act that is attending school in the middle of a pandemic.

Watch the clip above for our full report, and check back tomorrow morning for more coverage of the reopening of schools.

Additional reporting by Conor McCrave.