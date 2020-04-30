Ivanka is back! First daughter returns from self-quarantining at her father’s golf course

20 SHARES Share Tweet

Ivanka Trump appeared with her father Donald Trump at the White House Tuesday for a small business event, where the president once again credited her with creating millions of jobs.

The First Daughter, who skipped town in mid-April to travel to her father’s New Jersey golf course on the first day of Passover, appeared with him East Room for an event touting loans to small businesses.

The government has been trying to shovel out billions to keep people employed, although the program has seen blowback after publicly traded companies also got loans worth millions.

Trump once again lauded his daughter’s work on a job training program, once again implying she put millions of Americans back to work, with a figure that would have her responsible for a large chunk of all U.S. job gains before the coronavirus outbreak.

‘That’s what she wants to do. She wants to help people,’ said Trump. ‘From the beginning of my administration, Ivanka has used her experience as an entrepreneur to fight for the American worker. She has created many jobs. That’s what she did when she first came in,’ he said.

‘She just wanted people to jobs and job training. Went to the biggest companies anywhere in the world that are located in our country. And they would take hundreds of thousands of people and train them. And think you got up to almost 15 million people. She started off with a goal of 500,000. She wanted to get 500,000 and she is now on almost 15 million people,’ Trump said, before inviting her to the podium.

The credit was softened somewhat from earlier this month, when Trump said at a small business event: ‘She created over 15 million jobs working with some of you, but working with the biggest companies in the world.’

When Ivanka spoke, she did not correct her father for crediting her with millions of job gains. ‘Thank you, Mr. president for convening this incredible group of entrepreneurs and small business owners who very much represent the soul and the spirit, the grit and the tenacity of America’s small business owners across the nation,’ she said.

The figure would represent 10 per cent of all U.S. jobs before the pandemic and resulting closures led to millions of new unemployment claims.

A Washington Post fact checker noted that Ivanka co-chaired a task force on job training initiatives, which had companies pledging to provide 6.5 million job training opportunities – but not 15 million new jobs.

She wore a Gabriella Hearts silk cashmere jump suit that goes for $3,200.

Ivanka also led a coronavirus response call with New Jersey officials Tuesday, the New York Post reported.

Ivanka and her immediate family sidestepped DC’s stay-home order prohibiting non-essential travel in mid-April when they traveled to the president’s golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey. She hasn’t been seen at her Washington, D.C. home since then, although husband Jared Kushner has been spotted.

They appear to have spent days in social isolation at Bedminister while Jared Kushner remained at the family’s rented multi-million dollar Washington, D.C. home.

Before she left town, Ivanka used Twitter to post pictures of a sewing project to fashion face masks for her children.