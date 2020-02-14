Ivanka Trump gives her father an emotional hug during his victory speech

Ivanka Trump was all smiles as she watched her father, President Donald Trump, celebrate his Senate impeachment acquittal on Thursday afternoon.

The 38-year-old first daughter gave her father a big hug during his caustic victory speech, in which he thanked his family and called out the ‘leakers and liars’ he blamed for impeaching him.

Ivanka was dressed modestly in a black turtleneck and a slate gray pantsuit. On the lapel of her jacket, she had an American flag pin.

Her straight blond lob was pulled back into a low ponytail tied with a black ribbon. She stuck to her signature makeup look, donning a dark, smokey eye and a dusty rose lip.

The White House senior adviser may have blended into the audience in her demure outfit if it wasn’t for the megawatt smile that she wore on her face while her father addressed the crowd.

After walking down a red carpet to a standing ovation from scores of Republican figures in the East Room of the White House, Trump re-aired old grievances and accused Democrats of staging a ‘corrupt’ effort to undermine his presidency in a speech that lasted more than an hour.

‘I’ve done things wrong in my life, I will admit … but this is what the end result is,’ he said, holding up a copy of the Washington Post with the headline ‘Trump acquitted.’

The Republican president then handed the newspaper to his wife, Melania, and said maybe they would frame it.

Speaking without a teleprompter, he referred to the 22-month investigation by former U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller into his election campaign’s possible contacts with Russia during the 2016 election campaign, using a profanity.

“It was all bulls**t,” he said.

The Republican-controlled Senate on Wednesday voted to acquit Trump on charges brought by the Democratic-led House of Representatives, only the third time in U.S. history that a president has been impeached.

The acquittal was Trump’s biggest victory yet over his Democratic foes in Congress, who had attacked Senate Republicans for refusing to call witnesses or seek new evidence at the trial.

Ivanka celebrated the news on Wednesday by taking to Instagram to post a throwback snapshot of herself giving two thumbs up while wearing a red, white, and blue USA knit hat at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea.

She wrote ‘#Mood’ and added an American flag emoji while captioning the image.

The first daughter shared the snapshot on her Instagram Stories along with a message slamming her father’s impeachment trial.

‘This factional fever and incoherent, ill-conceived process has finally ended and the President has rightfully been acquitted,’ she wrote. ‘It is time for our Country to move forward. Together. POTUS has accomplished so much and is just getting started.’

She also posted photos of the covers of The New York Times and The Washington Post that announced the president’s acquittal.

Ivanka was seen leaving her Washington, D.C home in Secret Service vehicle straight from her garage on Thursday morning ahead of her father’s speech.

The mother of three got a late start and didn’t head to the White House until 10:30 a.m. She appeared to be on her cellphone when the car pulled away from her house.

It’s been a busy week for Ivanka, who watched her father’s State of the Union address with her husband, Jared Kushner, and her siblings Donald Jr., Eric, and Tiffany.

Eric and his wife, Lara, traveled from New York City to support the president during the speech, while Donald Trump Jr. brought his girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, and Tiffany was with her boyfriend, Michael Boulos.

The Trumps celebrated their reunion by posing for a family photo together, with Ivanka standing front and center in her $2,240 black Givenchy pencil dress and red shoes.

The snapshot was shared on most of their Instagram pages, and while Tiffany didn’t post it, her boyfriend Michael did. He also showed his support for his potential future father-in-law following his acquittal.

The 22-year-old heir to the multibillion-dollar Nigerian conglomerate Boulos Enterprises took to Instagram Stories on Wednesday to publicly attack the Democratic party for the first time since he started dating the first daughter nearly two years ago.

‘Finally this fake, unfounded, and unconstitutional partisan impeachment is over!! To the radical left democratic party: please go and start working for the AMERICAN PEOPLE and not your party’s personal and selfish agenda. #keepamericagreat2020 [sic],’ he wrote over an image of a news report announcing the president’s acquittal.

Michael also shared another post lauding his potential future father-in-law by listing ‘only some’ of his accomplishments in the past three years.

He seemed to be cherry-picking from the achievements that Trump listed in his State of the Union address on Tuesday evening, which ranged from true to misleading or false.