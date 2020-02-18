Ivanka Trump in Abu Dhabi ahead of women’s conference

Ivanka Trump touched down in the United Arab Emirates on Saturday ahead of a two-day Global Women’s Forum in Dubai.

The First Daughter and special adviser to the President, 38, will be the keynote speaker at the event, which takes place on Sunday and Monday.

But on Saturday, she kept busy in Abu Dhabi, meeting with female entrepreneurs and members of the government, including Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan – who is believed to be the Emirates’ day-to-day ruler.

Later in the day, Ivanka took a tour of Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque,the largest mosque in the country.

The blonde beauty – who converted to Orthodox Judaism upon her 2009 marriage to Jared Kushner – donned a headscarf and a modest metallic silk-blend dress for her visit to the Islamic place of worship.

The $690 dress, from high fashion label Layeur By The Modist, completely covered her knees as she walked barefoot through the structure.

Appearing overwhelmed by the beauty of the mosque, Ivanka looked deep in thought at various points on her tour.

Ivanka earlier attended a women’s conference at the Abu Dhabi Louvre in the same outfit.

For that event, she left her trademark blonde tresses free-flowing and added a pair of black suede heels.

She discussed female economic empowerment in the UAE with businesswomen and government officials.

Officials included Reem al-Hashemi, minister of state for international cooperation; Noura al-Kaabi, minister of culture and knowledge development, and Minister of State for Advanced Sciences Sarah al-Amiri.

In the U.S. this week, Ivanka Trump announced that Sens. Lindsey Graham and Jeanne Shaheen are behind an effort to have her Women’s Global Development and Prosperity Initiative written into U.S. law.

The proposed legislation would make the economic empowerment of women a priority of U.S. foreign policy and ensure the initiative continues beyond the Trump administration.

Ivanka Trump said the legislation is a ‘long overdue goal.’

The Graham-Shaheen bill must pass both the Republican-led Senate and the Democratic-controlled House before the president can sign it into law.

Ivanka has been more active on social media in the past few weeks than she usually is, and that may have something to do with her father’s acquittal following his Senate impeachment trial.

Earlier this month , the Republican-controlled Senate voted to acquit Trump on charges brought by the Democratic-led House of Representatives, only the third time in U.S. history that a president has been impeached.

Ivanka celebrated the news by taking to Instagram to post a throwback snapshot of herself giving two thumbs up while wearing a red, white, and blue USA knit hat at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea.

She wrote ‘#Mood’ and added an American flag emoji while captioning the image.

The first daughter shared the snapshot on her Instagram Stories along with a message slamming her father’s impeachment trial.

‘This factional fever and incoherent, ill-conceived process has finally ended and the President has rightfully been acquitted,’ she wrote.

‘It is time for our Country to move forward. Together. POTUS has accomplished so much and is just getting started.’

She also posted photos of the covers of The New York Times and The Washington Post that announced the president’s acquittal.