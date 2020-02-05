Ivanka Trump stuns in $2,240 Givenchy dress at State of the Union

Ivanka Trump wore a $2,240 black dress from Givenchy as she joined her family for Trump’s State of the Union address which opened by promoting his ‘Great American Comeback’.

The first daughter and Senior Adviser to President Trump wore a button-trimmed satin-trimmed wool-crepe midi dress as she joined her husband Jared Kushner in the first lady’s box situated above the House chamber.

She paired it with bright red heels to match the dress’s Republican red collar.

This is the second year in a row that the first daughter has worn black in contrast to the ‘suffragette white’ worn by Democratic Congresswomen.

In 2019, Ivanka also went for a sleek all-black outfit wearing a black skirt-suit with a shiny belt at the waist with black pumps, while in 2018 she went for a short-sleeved, black-and-red plaid dress from Oscar de la Renta.

The 2018 ensemble also cost a cool $2,690.

While Ivanka’s color scheme has remained the same over President Trump’s four-year term, she shifted her hairstyle for 2020 to a sleek, straight bob with a middle parting as opposed to the Hollywood curls she wore in 2019.

Trump’s eldest children Eric and Lara Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle, and Tiffany Trump and her boyfriend Michael Boulos also joined Melania in the first lady’s box.

Eric Trump’s wife Lara wore a sold out $259.90 suit from high street store Zara while Melania Trump wore a custom-made black Dolce & Gabana suit.

In 2019, the first lady donned a black, military-style coat for the president’s speech.

Her outfit, first glimpsed when she steps in her box on the upper level of the House chamber, has caused controversy in the past over her choice.

In 2018, she stunned in a white suit. But the choice led fashion critics to question if she was paying homage to the suffragettes, for which white has become a symbol for, or, even more, was she mimicking Hillary Clinton, who famously wore pantsuits when she campaigned against Donald Trump.

Melania Trump’s white was notable that year because Democratic female members of Congress were wearing black in solidarity with the #metoo movement.

This year – as they did last year – those lawmakers are wearing white in a nod to the suffragettes.

Nancy Pelosi led the way for Democratic Congresswomen wearing a ‘suffragette white’ suit with a gold brooch.

The House Speaker was snubbed by Trump as she reached to shake his hand when he approached her just before starting the address. Pelosi continued to rip up the President’s speech once he had finished.

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., and Rep. Rashida Tlaib., D-Mich. were among the congresswomen who wore white but incorporated more color with traditional elements of dress.

Lara Trump was the only female member of the first family to wear a pantsuit, pairing the double-breasted camel toned suit with brown heels.

The look was far removed from the long graphic-pattern dress she wore in 2019.

Donald Trump Jr.’s girlfriend and former Fox host Kimberly Guilfoyle wore a bright red dress, while first daughter Tiffany Trump donned a lilac two-piece.

Tiffany matched lilac and white shoes with the pastel combo which was cinched at the waist with a belt.

The Democratic response to his State of the Union was this year delivered by Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer who wore a black dress and an American flag pin.