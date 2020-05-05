J. Crew ‘preparing to file for bankruptcy’

J. Crew is reportedly preparing to file for bankruptcy as soon as this weekend after struggling to stay afloat as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, which put added strain on its already fraught books.

According to CNBC, the filing could come as early as this weekend.

The company, which is privately owned, is seeking $400million in financing to try to keep going in bankruptcy.

J. Crew was already struggling financially when the pandemic hit, forcing retailers to close their stores around the world.

It, like countless other retailers, has been challenged by giants like Amazon.

The company employs more than 9,000 people across the country.

It is unclear what will happen to those workers if the firm files for bankruptcy, or what benefits they have already given out – if any – to help store workers unable to do their jobs.

There are 182 stores across the country in addition to 140 Madewell stores, J. Crew’s younger off-shoot brand.

A spokesman for the company would not comment on CNBC’s report, which cited two people are familiar with the bankruptcy plans but requested anonymity to speak.

The company would be the latest in a long list of retail casualties of the pandemic crisis.

Neiman Marcus and JC Penny both plan to file for bankruptcy and are seeking financing.

More than 26 million have applied for unemployment benefits in the previous five weeks, adding up to the largest streak of U.S. job losses on record.

Last week’s filings has lifted the number of people who sought unemployment benefits to about 30.3 million since March 21, roughly 18.4 percent of the working age population.

The layoffs amount to one in six American workers and encompass more people than the entire population of Texas, or more people than live in the New York and Chicago metropolitan areas combined.

The latest unemployment benefit numbers follow the news on Wednesday that the US economy in the first quarter suffered its sharpest drop – 4.8 percent – since the 2008 financial crisis.

Across nearly every industry, nonessential businesses have closed and workers have been sent home with no clear idea of when or whether they might be recalled. An economic recovery may be months or years off, though governors in a few states have begun allowing some businesses to reopen under certain restrictions.

With more employers cutting payrolls to save money, economists have forecast that the unemployment rate for April could go as high as 20 percent. That would be the highest rate since it reached 25 percent during the 1930s Great Depression.

The states with the largest increases in new jobless claims last week were in Florida (+326,251), Connecticut (+68,758), West Virginia (+31,811), Louisiana (+12,270) and Texas (+6,504).

Though weekly jobless filings remain very high, last week’s data marked the fourth straight weekly decline, raising hopes that the worst may be over. Weekly claims appeared to have peaked at a record 6.867 million in the week ended March 28.

Some of the decline in claims has been attributed to the federal government’s rescue package, which made provisions for small businesses to access loans that could be partially forgiven if they were used for employee salaries.

At face value, the ballooning joblessness rolls imply a jump in the unemployment rate to above 15 percent in April.

Economists, however, say this unlikely due to the nature of job losses during the lockdowns. The government has allowed people temporarily unemployed for reasons related to COVID-19 to file for jobless benefits.

This includes those quarantined with the expectation of returning to work, as well as people leaving employment due to a risk of exposure or infection or to care for a family member.