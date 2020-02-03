J.Lo’s ‘political statement on immigration’ at Super Bowl

Jennifer Lopez appeared to take a swipe at Donald Trump’s immigration policies during her Super Bowl half time show on Sunday night, featuring Latino children in cages who then broke into a rendition of ‘Born in the USA’.

Both Shakira and J.Lo put their Latina heritage front and center of the show, with the former – who was born in Colombia – taking to the stage shouting ‘hola Miami!’ before bringing out rapper Bad Bunny who sung in Spanish.

But it was J.Lo who made the bigger statement during her performance, when the lights rose on children, including her own 11-year-old daughter Emme, sat in cages – which appeared to reference Trump’s hardline immigration policy that has seen children detained after attempting to cross the southern border illegally.

Emme began by singing part of her song Let’s Get Loud before J.Lo appeared in a giant American flag coat, which had the Puerto Rican flag on the other side. ‘Latinos!’ she shouted as she threw the coat open before breaking into a rendition of ‘Born in the USA’.

A source had ahead of her performance that Emme would sing on stage ‘as the symbol of the American dream’. The lighting behind Lopez and Emme then appeared to reflect a wire fence.

On Twitter one viewer wrote: ‘Shakira and J.Lo put kids in cages, protesting the American government’s treatment of immigrants and Puerto Rico in the same 10 second clip, with all of America watching. And they both looked hot as hell while doing it. That is how you use a platform.’

One Twitter user wrote: ‘So, in case you missed it during the #HalftimeShow, this powerful moment showed children in ‘cages’ as ‘Born In The USA’ played… the statement. the power. wow.’

Another said: ‘I loved the half time! It represented more than your people understood with the kids in cages, dressed in all white (immigration protest last year we all wore all white), the lights made a “fence” background, J Lo w/Puerto Rican flag singing Born in the USA.’

Others noted: ‘J Lo’s daughter Emme sings “Let’s Get Loud” surrounded by kids in glowing cages.

‘Kids are still in cages at the border.

‘ J Lo draped in US flag revealed as a Puerto Rico Flag sings “Born in The USA” with Emme.

‘Brown people have rights too.’

And one viewer said: ‘Some people so busy arguing about J Lo on a pole shaking her booty that they missed the message…Did you notice? Kids in cages while singing ‘let’s get loud’ and ‘born in the USA’.’

Another said they had watched the show five times, adding: ‘It’s exuberant. So much joy but I loved the dig at Trump with the children singing in cages including j.lo’s own daughter. Amazing moment.’

The Trump administration’s ‘zero tolerance’ immigration policy at the US-Mexico border wall has led to hundreds of children being separated from their parents.

The separation policy was adopted across the entire US-Mexico border from April 2018 until it was ended in June 2018 following national and international criticism.

Since June 2018, despite the official end of the separation policy, hundreds of additional children have been separated from their parents, according to official reports.

In March 2019, the government reported that since that time, 245 children had been removed from their families.

The House Committee on Oversight and Reform reported in July 2019 that over 700 children have been separated from their parents since the policy’s end.

In a nod to her Puerto Rican heritage, Lopez donned a feathered cape for the performance that showed the US flag on one side and the Puerto Rican flag on the other. The singer was born in the Bronx to Puerto Rican parents, and she has donated at least $1 million in aid to the island since Hurricane Maria in 2017.

So, in case you missed it during the #HalftimeShow, this powerful moment showed children in ‘cages’ as “Born In The USA” played… the statement. the power. wow. #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/570UURT918

Emme, whom J-Lo shares with her ex-husband and fellow singer Marc Anthony, gave her famous mother a run for her money as she belted out Let’s Get Loud during the performance on Sunday.

The little girl emerged from a round cage and was part of a choir of identically dressed children, but got to break away from them to get a big solo.

The young girl then joined her mother for a rendition of Let’s Get Loud from Jennifer’s 1999 debut album On The 6 that also included No Me Ames, a duet with Emme’s father.

Jennifer shared her halftime performance Sunday evening with her fellow pop diva Shakira, who could be spotted at the drums was Emme sang.

As Jennifer continued performing Let’s Get Loud, Emme switched into a rendition of the 1984 Bruce Springsteen song Born In The U.S.A.

‘Latinos!’ Jennifer shouted, spreading her Stars And Stripes cape to reveal that the inside was the Puerto Rican flag. Both J-Lo and Marc were born in New York to Puerto Rican parents.

The special appearance drew rave reviews, including from Kim Kardashian who tweeted: ‘Can we talk about how amazing @Jlo’s daughter Emme sang and on such a huge stage like the Super Bowl’.

Kim’s younger sister Khloe, who has a one-year-old daughter called True, tweeted: ‘How special to have this moment with your daughter? #SuperBowl’.

However the most touching tribute came from Emme’s father who wrote on Twitter: ‘Emme Daddy is so proud of you. You are my [heart]and I am forever yours.’

Hours before the performance took place Page Six quoted a source who hinted that Emme ‘will be performing on stage as the symbol of the American dream.’

Five days before the Super Bowl Jennifer slyly previewed Emme’s cameo by posting an Instagram picture of them hugging at one of her rehearsals.

However she did not mention that Emme would actually be part of the performance, writing in the caption: ‘I love when Lulu visits me at rehearsals….’

J-Lo showed off her dancer’s body in a string of racy outfits during the Super Bowl gig, which saw top a cheer pyramid and whirl through a pole dance.

The 50-year-old was trained in pole dancing for her role as a stripper in last year’s drama Hustlers, which also starred Constance Wu, Cardi B and Lili Reinhart.

Jennifer, who also has an 11-year-old son called Max who is Emme’s twin, is now engaged to ex-MLB player Alex Rodriguez who will become her fourth husband.

This year’s Super Bowl pitted the San Francisco 49ers against the Kansas City Chiefs and featured a stirring performance of The Star Spangled Banner from Demi Lovato.

Jennifer and Shakira performed the much-hyped half-time show at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, in front of a star-studded crowd that included rapper Jay-Z and his daughter Blue Ivy, Cardi B and model Emily Ratajkowski.

JLo’s performance began with the star making her grand entrance from atop a glowing structure, before joining her army of leather-clad backup dancers to the tune of Jenny From The Block.

Just 24 hours before the performance, she told a press conference she’d dreamed of this moment for years.

‘You know, everything happens when it’s supposed to happen,’ she said. ‘There were many years that I thought about doing the Super Bowl and that it was something that I wanted to do and even where I was talked to about it. This is when God choose me to do it.’

‘This is when it was meant to be. This is when it was destined to be and we’re ready and we can’t wait. I can’t wait.’

The singer, whose hits include Waiting for Tonight, I’m Real, Jenny from the Block and others, said she hopes her performance with Colombian singer Shakira inspires and unites people.

‘It’s such a huge platform and you think, “OK, what is it that I want to do?” And to tell you the truth, you know, when I think about sports … and music, those are the two things that really, really bring people together.

‘So, for me, it’s an opportunity to really bring people together in a moment of celebration, in joy, love, in unity and happiness. That’s what I feel that we’re going to provide,’ she said. ‘It really is about love and unity and celebrating the potential in every single person that’s inside of each one of us for all the beautiful things we are.’

‘I’m a woman, I’m Latin and I’m American and I’m proud of all of those things. If you’re going to describe me, I guess, that’s what it is. So, all of those things will be part of the performance for sure. I really hope that it empowers people,’ she said.

‘There is so much that we can achieve, just me and Shakira being on that stage is something where people go, “Yay, anything is possible. We can be up there, too.”‘