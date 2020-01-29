J.Lo’s Versace dress sparks a VIP shopping frenzy

VIP shoppers are desperate to get their hands on Jennifer Lopez’s iconic Versace gown before it goes on sale.

Ultra-rich customers are registering their interest in the plunging, jungle-print dress on high-end fashion sites like Net-a-Porter and BrownsFashion.com, and pre-ordering the style through A-list favourite shopping destination Moda Operandi.

Versace is unveiling two versions of the gown: the embellished, short-sleeved style that was worn by J.Lo, 50, on the catwalk last year; and a long-sleeved version that is more similar the original show-stopper worn by the singer to the Grammy’s in 2000.

This ‘unprecedented interest’ in both pieces comes despite their eye-watering price tags, the Daily Telegraph reported.

The runway version will retail at £4,850, while the long-sleeved style is more ‘affordable’ at £4,850.

Speaking to the newspaper, Ida Petersson, womenswear buying director at BrownsFashion.com, noted it is unusual for such an expensive item to drum-up such interest.

‘It’s a [almost]£7,000 dress, so it’s rare to see this sort of response,’ she said, talking about the runway gown.

‘Demand is normally limited to a smaller customer base when we’re talking about something at this price point.’

However the luxury e-tailer has seen high net-worth customers from around the world rush to get themselves on the wait list.

There are currently four times as many interested shoppers as there is available stock.

Net-a-Porter has seen similar interest, with its ‘Extremely Important People’ (EIP) shoppers registering interest in both pieces.

Meanwhile Moda Operandi, which already has the long-sleeved version available to pre-order, appears to already be sold out in three of the four sizes on offer.

The sales rush comes ahead of J.Lo’s Superbowl half-time performance this weekend, which has the potential to further spur interest in the Versace looks.