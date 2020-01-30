Jack Burns, co-creator of The Muppet Show and comedy partner to George Carlin, passes away at age 86

The comedy world is in mourning on Tuesday, with the passing of comedic actor, writer and producer Jack Burns.

The comedian passed at the age of 86 on Monday from respiratory failure in Toluca Lake, California, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Burns’ manager, Peter Santana, confirmed that he had been living in senior care for the past two years, and had celebrated his 31st year of sobriety in December.

Burns was born November 15, 1933 in Boston, and he started his long career in comedy in 1959 when he teamed up with iconic comedian George Carlin.

They both teamed up while working for KXOL radio station in Fort Worth, Texas, before heading to California to work together for a few more years.

The 1963 album Burns & Carlin at the Playboy Club Tonight features some of their material during their partnership together.

After Burns and Carlin went their separate ways, Burns teamed up with Avery Schreiber at Chicago’s Second City.

They would perform together at Perry Como’s Kraft Music Hall, The Merv Griffin Show and The Ed Sullivan Show, plus other variety shows.

He gained even more notoriety when he starred in The Andy Griffith Show as new character Deputy Wayne Ferguson, replacing the departing Don Knotts’ Barney Fife.

He would continue acting and performing while also writing as well, working on shows like Hee-Haw, the ABC Comedy Hour and a number of comedy specials for Flip Wilson, Paul Lunde and others.

Burns also wrote a TV movie adaptation of Peter Pan in 1976, starring Mia Farrow as Peter Pan and Danny Kaye as Captain Hook.

Perhaps his best known work as a writer was co-creating The Muppet Show in 1976 with The Muppets creator Jim Henson, and co-writing The Muppet Movie in 1979 with Jerry Juhl.

‘Burns was honored in passing by Kelly Carlin, the daughter of his late partner George Carlin, who passed in 2008 at the age of 71.

‘A foundational piece of the Carlin legacy has gone to the big comedy club in the sky. Jack was one of the sharpest motherf*****s I knew. He shaped my father’s mind in unique ways. RIP Jack Burns,’ she said.

Burns was nominated for two Primetime Emmys, for outstanding comedy-variety or music series and outstanding writing, both for The Muppet Show in 1976, and likewise was nominated for a Hugo Award for best dramatic presentation with The Muppet Movie in 1980,