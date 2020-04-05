Jack Grealish: Aston Villa captain in mystery as Birmingham police investigate incident

Mystery surrounds Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish as police hunt for the driver of a Range Rover involved in an accident on Sunday morning.

Mystery surrounds Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish as police hunt for the driver of a Range Rover involved in a crash in Birmingham this morning. The police have confirmed they are looking into an incident after being called at 10am.

Images appeared on social media of a banged up Range Rover as well as a separate image of Grealish in slippers, shorts and a light blue hoody. Although it is not certain when the pictures were taken. “We were called to Waterside, Dickens Heath, just before 10am to reports that a Range Rover had crashed into two parked cars in the street,” a spokesman for West Midlands Police said. “The driver left his details with a member of the public at the scene before leaving on foot, and will be spoken to by police in due course. “Minor damage was caused to the parked vehicles. Officers are investigating the circumstances and anyone with information has been asked to get in touch.”

Grealish, along with his Villa team-mates and the rest of the UK, is on lockdown due to the coronavirus. The Bodymoor Heath training ground is closed while the country is dealing with the pandemic that has seen deaths rise to 1,235. Grealish sent a message from Twitter account earlier in the weekend urging his followers to adhere to the government advice. He said: “To help save lives you must stay at home. Only leave your house to buy food, to buy medicine or to exercise, and remember to stay at least two metres apart. “This is urgent, protect the NHS. Stay at home, save lives.”

Stay Home. Protect the NHS. Save Lives.#StayHomeSaveLives @NHSuk pic.twitter.com/AIN4AzwNcR — Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish) March 28, 2020

Grealish has also been linked with a move from Villa with Manchester United understood to be keen on a deal for the 24-year-old. And Jonathan Greening has urged United to sign the Villa man instead of Leicester ace James Maddison. “Over the past few months, there’s been talk of Grealish coming or Maddison coming,” Greening told the Metro. “I actually feel I would prefer Jack Grealish.