Jack Grealish in personal message to coronavirus victim over ‘lucky’ Aston Villa shirt

A coronavirus victim who came back from the brink of death helped by his ‘lucky’ Aston Villa shirt has had a message from the club’s star player

Aston Villa’s £50m-rated midfielder Jack Grealish sent Matt Dockray a personal message after reading his harrowing account of fighting the virus on Facebook.

Villa-mad Matt was told he would have to go on a ventilator and hadn’t much chance of pulling through so he asked if he could put on the club shirt his wife had packed for him.

And when terrace favourite Grealish read the story behind his recovery, he was more than happy to personally send his best wishes.

Matt posted: “Had a pretty crap week this week and nearly ended up as a Holte Ender in the sky!!

“Was told I would be going on a ventilator and not much hope of pulling through with a positive COVID test.

“I asked to put my lucky Villa shirt on that my wife had put in my bag and, well, here we are.

“The messages from the Villa faithful have been phenomenal and if this man didn’t need any more praise he is and will always be an absolute legend. VTID (Villa till I die) Super Jack.”

Matt was discharged on Thursday and then received Grealish’s best wishes from home: “I’ve just heard the news that you’ve been fighting the virus for the past couple of weeks.

“I’ve heard that you haven’t been feeling too good. I can relate because I’ve been in the same position the last week, 10 days, you know I’ve not been feeling too good but it sounds like you’ve been a little bit worse than me.

“I just wanted to send you a quick video just to say I hope you’re getting better soon and to keep the high spirits up.

“Hopefully, we’ll be back out there soon playing football and winning a few games for Aston Villa and that will put you back in a good mood. Stay safe pal and all the best.”