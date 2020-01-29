Jack Nicholson pays tribute to Kobe Bryant in rare interview

Jack Nicholson is devastated by the death of Kobe Bryant.

The 82-year-old actor is a huge Los Angeles Lakers fan and admitted the tragic passing of the basketball icon, who died at age 41 in a helicopter crash along with his daughter Gianna, 13, and seven other passengers in Calabasas, California on Sunday.

‘My reaction is the same as almost all of LA,’ the Batman star told CBS Los Angeles.

‘Where we think everything’s solid, there’s a big hole in the wall. I was used to seeing and talking to Kobe that… it kills you. It’s just a terrible event.’

The One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest actor recalled his first meeting with Kobe at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

He joked: ‘I teased him the first time we met. I offered him a basketball and asked him if he wanted me to autograph it for him.’

Nicholson added, ‘He looked at me like I was crazy.’

The Oscar-winning star was a regular fixture courtside throughout Kobe’s 20-year stint with LA Lakers.

Jack often brought his 21-year-old son Duke as well as Lou Adler, who owned The Roxy on Sunset Boulevard.

The star admitted he’ll ‘miss’ the late sportsman forever.

‘I sat right behind his jump shot on the left-hand side. I can see him going up and I can tell the first instant if it’s going in,’ he said.

‘We’ll think of him all the time and we’ll miss him. He was just one of those touched people.’

Nicholson is one of Hollywood’s most beloved actors.

The star won two Best Actor Academy Awards: for One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest and another for As Good As It Gets. And he picked up a Best Supporting Actor Academy Award for Terms Of Endearment.

The New Jersey native is best known for the movies Chinatown (1974), The Shining (1980), and Batman (1989).

The last film he made was 2010’s How Do You Know with Owen Wilson and Reese Witherspoon.

In 2017 there was talk that Jack was going to star in the American version of the German film Toni Erdmann but the following year he dropped out, which seemed to signal his retirement in Hollywood.

Nicholson seldom gives interviews any longer.

A number of other stars have also paid tribute to Kobe – who had three other daughters with his wife Vanessa – on social media.

Leonardo DiCaprio posted on Twitter: ‘Kobe was truly larger than life, a legend. May he and all those who lost their lives today rest in peace. Love and condolences to his family. LA will never be the same.’

Justin Bieber shared a throwback photo of himself with the sportsman and wrote on Instagram: ‘It can’t be. You always encouraged me mamba. Gave me me some of the best quotes that we smile about to this day.! Love you man!’

‘My heart is so heavy. No one should ever experience what the families involved are going through. This has affected us all so much but I cannot begin to imagine what Vanessa is feeling losing her husband and her baby girl. I cry just thinking about it,’ Kim Kardashian West posted.

And her husband, Kanye West, wrote: ‘Kobe, We love you brother. We’re praying for your family and appreciate the life you’ve lived and all the inspiration you gave.’

Jennifer Lopez shared an older photo with Kobe and his wife since 2001, Vanessa.

The Hustlers star said, ‘As I scrolled through Kobe’s feed, and Alex and I talk memories and moments we remember about him… this is the truth that rings out the loudest… family is what matters the most.’

Chrissy Teigen added, ‘I cannot believe this is real. My god. Oh my god.’ She later remarked on how the Grammys was held inside the Staples Center, where he used to play with the Lakers. ‘Downtown right now and nothing feels more unimportant than what we are doing today. This is absolutely terrible. Everyone is numb.’

Demi Lovato also took to social media to talk about the late athlete. ‘This makes me so sad,’ she began.

On Sunday evening Alicia Keys shared a touching tribute to Bryant and sang It’s So Hard To Say Goodbye To Yesterday with Boyz II Men.

A moment of silence was also asked for as his jerseys – 8 and 24 – were lit up on the wall of the Staples Center.

Lizzo opened the awards show announcing ‘Tonight is for Kobe’ before launching into her hits Cuz I Love You and Truth Hurts.

Bryant finished his career as an 18-time All-Star, 15-time All-NBA team, 12-time All-NBA Defensive Team selection, two time NBA Finals MVP and the 2008 NBA MVP.