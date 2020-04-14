Jadon Sancho excites Man Utd fans with latest transfer hint on Instagram

Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho has been linked with a move to the Premier League in the summer transfer window with Manchester United believed to be interested in the England star

Manchester United fans are excited after an apparent transfer hint from Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho.

Sancho has been linked with a move to Old Trafford this summer having regularly impressed in the Bundesliga and also with England.

And he left United fans excited during a live Instagram session when one supporter posted: “Sip water if you’re joining Man Utd.”

Sancho promptly sipped from his bottle, though it’s unclear if he saw the message. Though that didn’t stop United fans believing it’s deal done.

One put on social media: “Welcome to Manchester United Sancho”

While another added: “Don’t lie to me please”

And a third put: “It’s nailed on then”

Another excited Red Devils fan posted: “He’s coming home.”

While a fifth wrote: “Only come if you’ve got Bruno’s mentality.”

United have been tipped by former ace Danny Higginbotham to sign Sancho, as well as Jack Grealish.

“[United are] two or three players away from challenging,” Higginbotham told ESPN FC.

“You look at them last season, the problem, what the teams at the top of the league have is consistency.

“United’s biggest problem was their lack of consistency, that was their main consistency throughout the season.

“But when you look at the players that they’ve been linked to, you look at the difference that Fernandes has made by coming in, you look at a Sancho, you look at a Grealish, you’ve got Paul Pogba to come back if he still wants to be at the club, there’s no doubting he’s a world-class midfielder.

“When you put it into context I think Manchester City, I look at the teams that are going to be challenging Liverpool, Manchester City in my opinion need a rebuild.

“Whether [Pep] Guardiola will be there to see that through I’m not too sure, so that puts them in a little bit of a different predicament.

“So therefore I don’t see any reason why Manchester United, if they can bring the right players in, like a Sancho, a Grealish, potentially a defensive midfielder, then I think they will be in a position to be able to challenge.

“I think you only have to look at the January transfer signings in terms of Fernandes, he alone has taken United to another level.

“So if you imagine another two or three world-class players coming in, it’s going to do the world of good for the players that are around them and only improve them as well.”