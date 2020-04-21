Jadon Sancho lays down key condition before agreeing to Man Utd transfer

Jadon Sancho will only move to Manchester United on one condition.
Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho will reportedly only move to Manchester United if they can guarantee Champions League football next season. The Red Devils are currently outside of the qualification places as they trail fourth-placed Chelsea by three points.
There is still plenty of time for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side to close the gap on the top four.
But if they miss out on Europe’s premier competition then they may also struggle to land their top transfer target.
The Athletic claim United would be ahead of Liverpool, Manchester City, Real Madrid and Barcelona in the queue should they earn a spot in the Champions League.
However, the 20-year-old will snub a blockbuster £100million move to Old Trafford if they cannot deliver his one condition.
The Athletic add that Sancho will consider joining Chelsea should they pip United to fourth place in the table.
The England international grew up supporting the Blues as he was born and raised in London.
Dortmund snapped up Sancho from City for a nominal £8m three years ago and they stand to make a heavy profit.
The winger has become one of the hottest properties in the world and is expected to move this summer for a nine-figure fee.
Meanwhile, European football expert Julien Laurens thinks Sancho is fully destined to end up at Old Trafford.
“He might be joining United and United will certainly do a lot of work,” Laurens told the Gab and Juls podcast.
“I don’t think it’s done already, obviously, but I think it’s a very big possibility he will end up at Old Trafford in the summer, whenever the transfer window opens.”
Dortmund chief Hans-Joachim Watzke recently revealed he would be open to selling Sancho.
He said: “Jadon is a great, great talent, maybe the greatest talent in Europe currently of players under the age of 21.
“In my opinion, he has the potential to become one of the two or three best players in the world in the years to come.
“If one day he comes to us and says that he wants to leave the club, then we’ll discuss it.”