Jadon Sancho lays down key condition before agreeing to Man Utd transfer

Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho will reportedly only move to Manchester United if they can guarantee Champions League football next season. The Red Devils are currently outside of the qualification places as they trail fourth-placed Chelsea by three points.

There is still plenty of time for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side to close the gap on the top four.

But if they miss out on Europe’s premier competition then they may also struggle to land their top transfer target.

The Athletic claim United would be ahead of Liverpool, Manchester City, Real Madrid and Barcelona in the queue should they earn a spot in the Champions League.

However, the 20-year-old will snub a blockbuster £100million move to Old Trafford if they cannot deliver his one condition.

The Athletic add that Sancho will consider joining Chelsea should they pip United to fourth place in the table.