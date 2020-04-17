Jadon Sancho sent key transfer message over possible Manchester United move

Jadon Sancho could be on the move in the summer transfer window with Manchester United strongly linked.

Manchester United are “absolutely the right club” for Jadon Sancho, but only if they qualify for the Champions League, according to Watford legend Luther Blissett. Sancho’s future at Borussia Dortmund has been a hot topic for several months now.

The former Manchester City youth player was punished by Dortmund earlier in the season for reporting back from international duty with England. He was handed a £86,000 fine as well as being dropped by manager Lucien Favre, which reportedly left Sancho feeling humiliated and scapegoated. It has since been suggested the 20-year-old is looking for a move back to England this summer, with Dortmund seemingly open to offers. Despite the current financial climate in football due to the coronavirus pandemic though, Dortmund will not budge on their asking price for Sancho.

Any deal away from Signal Iduna Park will likely cost in excess of £100million, something United are apparently open to consider. The Red Devils have been the leading contenders for his signature, while Chelsea and Liverpool have also been touted as possible destinations. But Blissett, who scored a hat-trick on his England debut, believes United remain the best option for Sancho. “There are clearly a lot of potential offers on the table,” he told talkSPORT.

“If he’s going to be leaving the Bundesliga now the only country he can go to is back to the Premier League. “The Premier League is what the Serie A was when back in the 1980s, you’ve got all the big-name stars there at the end of the day – it’s the place to be. “He’s just got to choose the place that suits him and when he gets there he’ll be able to perform in the manner he does at Dortmund. “United have showed interest so that’s got to be a big draw for him to go to a club of that stature.