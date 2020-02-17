Jameela Jamil hits back at trolls who said she has Munchausen syndrome

Jameela Jamil has defended her long list of health conditions after being accused of having Munchausen syndrome in a row over her posting a photograph of a peanut butter pretzel snack when she has spoken in the past of a severe nut allergy.

The Good Place actress batted away criticism on Twitter from confused fans who asked whether she had made up her peanut allergy after posting the photograph on Instagram this week.

She says her peanut allergy lessened or ‘cleared up’ as she got older – something doctors say can happen but is rare.

The online row however spiraled and prompted some critics to question Jamil’s other health problems.

In the past, the actress – who is a mental health and body image activist- has shared personal information about being partially deaf as a child, ‘having cancer twice’, being left wheelchair ridden by one of two car accidents, having Ehlers-Danlos syndrome and being able to continue filming after ‘losing a tooth and breaking an elbow’ on set.

She says she has also suffered mercury poisoning that was caused by 11 silver fillings which gave her an array of food allergies but that they cleared up when she ‘healed her gut’.

Jamil says she was diagnosed as Celiac when she was 12 and that she also overcame anorexia when she was a teenager after being forced out of modelling work by a car accident which broke her back.

The long list of ailments prompted cynicism from many.

Jamil said they were ‘gaslighting’ her and that she has had to battle naysayers her whole life because she suffers from an invisible illness.

Jamil claimed in 2016 that she was born with an allergy to ‘shellfish and peanuts’.

She has also claimed that 11 silver fillings in her teeth gave her mercury poisoning which, in turn, gave her an array of food allergies when she was in her twenties.

Jamil said she was able to heal them though by healing her gut and that it subsided.

It is possible and well-documented that people can grow out of peanut allergies that they are diagnosed with as children but doctors say only around 20 percent of people do.

In a 2015 interview with The Mirror she explained her history with food and allergy problems.

‘I was also born with a severe shellfish and peanut allergy…

‘Eventually a blood test revealed I had very high levels of mercury in my system.

‘A second dentist discovered that the mercury had been leaking from my fillings, so I’d basically been poisoned for a decade.

‘Then the dentist who removed them followed an incorrect procedure and I ingested a lot of mercury, which created holes in my digestive system.

‘It tore me apart inside so what was already going on was exacerbated. It was a nightmare.

‘My digestive system was so damaged that I became allergic to almost ­everything, including fruit and vegetables, and the only thing I could stomach was chicken and chips,’ she said.

She healed over the next two years and her allergies disappeared.

Dr. Clifford Bassett, a leading allergist in New York City, told DailyMail.com on Thursday that the role of gastroenterology in allergies is not yet known.

‘Generally, research shows that a small number of individuals with peanut allergy may lose their sensitivity (i.e. estimated around 20 – 25%).

‘An individual who has exhibited peanut sensitivity should see an Allergist to have an appropriate evaluation for this potentially life-threatening allergy.

‘Although, development of food sensitivity can occur through the skin or the gastrointestinal tract, the true role of the gut and microbiome in this process [in food sensitivity]is unclear,’ he said.

In October, Jamil stunned fans by saying she’d had cancer twice.

She was replying to a Twitter troll who criticzed her outfit choice when she said: ‘I would just like to say, that as someone who has been chronically ill my whole life, and had cancer twice, I find it EXTREMELY offensive that there is a cultural taboo around aging.

‘Those of us who fight for our lives and those who lost that fight young, deserve more respect.’

Early on Wednesday morning, when a Twitter follower asked her if she’d had cancer twice, she said: ” was a breast cancer scare at 28. The actual cancer was cervical cancer. Which is extremely common and scary.’

On Wednesday, a different follower who asked when she had cancer and what type of cancer it was, she replied: ‘Cervical cancer in 2016 and 2019.

‘Both during the good place.’

When some followers pointed out the discrepancy, she said it was possible for both answers to be true.

‘Did it not occur to you that other cancers are possible?’

When she was 17, she said she was hit by a car which gave her a broken back.

‘I couldn’t walk again for over a year. I’ve experienced different types of disability,’ she said of the incident in a previous interview.

She also said that it forced her to get help for her eating disorder.

At the time, she said was working as a model and was battling anorexia.

Jamil said the accident ‘saved her life’ because it stopped her from modeling and forced her to get help.

Trolls on Wednesday questioned what they thought were conflicting statements she has made in the past about it, pointing out that on one occasion she said she was in a walker, known as a Zimmer frame in the UK, whereas on another, she said she needed a wheelchair.

Jamil quickly rebutted: ‘Wheelchair first. But lived on the second floor flat in a tiny appartment (sic).

‘So to actually get around I had to use a zimmer frame. And then crutches. And then a stick. And then I was OK.’

The second car incident happened recently when she ‘ran into traffic’ while fleeing from a swarm of bees.

‘I run in, a car hits me. Yeah, I get knocked over by a car. I’ve just started filming ‘The Good Place’, by the way.

‘But the car’s, thankfully, slowing down because it sees a woman covered in a perm of bees, so they hit me while slowing down,’ she said.

Jamil has also spoken in the past of being deaf as a child.

In a March 2019 podcast, she said: ‘I was disabled as a child. I was deaf until I was 12. I went to a special needs school until I was 11….I had seven operations throughout my childhood. I’d either be half deaf or totally deaf.’

She said the experience gave her ’empathy’.

‘I’d go for months and months or years with no hearing or then some hearing, and it was a very discombobulating time.

‘I’m glad that it happened…. because if you lose one of your senses your other senses really do heighten…that gifted me with quite a lot of empathy,’ she said.

Jamil also said she was diagnosed as Celiac when she was 12.

She said it came as a relief after having eaten cakes in secret then fainted without ever knowing why.

Another bee incident happened at Mark Ronson’s house, she said. She was interviewing him when a swarm of ‘killer bees’ swarmed them.

‘Jamil said there were around 500 of them and that ‘everyone ran into the house like Usain Bolt’.

Later, Mark Ronson said there were ‘one or two’ and that they ‘walked’ inside.

‘The killer bee incident, I saw that headline and I was like I don’t even remember that happening. I think something happened where I was being interviewed by Jameela Jamil who’s a really lovely presenter who used to work for BBC I think maybe we were sitting outside and there was a fruit plate nearby and I think maybe two, one or two individual bees, approached slowly and instead of running from a swarm of killer bees, I think she said “shall we go inside?” and slowly walked inside.

‘It’s one of those things where the incredible British media you know love a story.

‘More importantly, Jameela was sort of telling it as a side story. She’s launched this charity for people with disabilities to get this access to music gigs… so I think maybe she sensationalized the story a little bit to get deserved attention for the cause.’

On Twitter, Jamil stuck to her original version of events.

‘My version was true. I don’t know why he said that. I asked him. Awaiting a response. Other people on set all saw it. It was mad.

‘But naturally people believe a man over a woman. Just because. Pretty interesting,’ she said.

She later said he was her friend and that he had ‘underplayed it’.

On another occasion, she claims she ‘broke an elbow, lost a tooth’ and ‘suffered a concussion’ on set but kept filming because ‘adrenaline’ took over.

She had been play fighting with Olly Murs for a 2013 show at the time.

‘I was interviewing this pop star we were having a jokey, flirty play fight with paint.

‘I slip on something on the floor. I fly into the air and I decided to break my fall with my face.

‘I lost a tooth, broke my nose, got a concussion and broke my elbow,’ she said in a 2018 appearance on Good Morning America, where she had shown up in pajamas and slippers because, she said, chocolate melted over her clothes.

Footage from the incident revealed that she appeared without any injuries and still had a full set of teeth in place.

Jamil explained that by telling the troll who questioned it that adrenaline kicked in and allowed her to carry on filming.

‘I was able to keep filming for an hour after the accident. I didn’t know at the time I was concussed.

‘I was in shock. I felt no pain. And stuck my tooth in with adhesive. I still have the cracked tooth. I never replaced it,’ she said.

Video footage from the incident shows her being seen to in an ambulance.

Throughout her many replies to criticisms, she also referenced having Ehlers Danlos SyndromeS.

The condition affects connective tissues supporting the skin, bones and blood vessels among others.

Jamil calls it an ‘invisible disease’ which is often questioned.

Jamil revealed her EDS diagnosis last year after being asked about it by a fan online. She has since explained it.

EDS are ‘are a group of connective tissue disorders that can be inherited and are varied both in how they affect the body and in their genetic causes.’

‘They are generally characterized by joint hypermobility (joints that stretch further than normal), skin hyperextensibility (skin that can be stretched further than normal), and tissue fragility,’ the EDS website says.

Jamil has said in the past that it exasperates her eczema.