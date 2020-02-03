James Bond is back! Daniel Craig stars in action-packed No Time to Die Super Bowl trailer

MGM and Eon Productions debuted a tantalizing new teaser trailer for the 25th James Bond movie, No Time to Die, during Super Bowl LIV on Sunday night.

The 30-second TV spot shows 007 himself (Daniel Craig) getting some aerial time in with a hi tech glider-type aircraft with folding wings.

The spot begins with Bond asking new 00 agent Nomi (Lashanna Lynch) if she’s, ‘ever flown one of these things before,’ as she responds tersely, ‘Nope.’

The aircraft slides out of the back of a large plane as the wings fold out mid-air and the plane zooms away. Nomi nonchalantly takes control of the futuristic glider and steers it into action.

The trailer includes shots seen in previous trailers, including one where Bond grabs a rope and jumps off a bridge.

He’s also seen driving in his souped-up silver Aston Martin car, which has machine guns coming out of the headlights, as he takes out a number of his enemies.

A title card confirms this is the 25th film in the iconic James Bond franchise, including shots of numerous soldiers walking down the side of a building and Bond trapped under an ice sheet.

He’s also takes out a machine gun and starts firing, as the title card teases this movie, ‘will change everything.’

Christoph Waltz’s Ernst Stavro Blofeld from Spectre is heard saying, ‘When her secret finds its way out, it’ll be the death of you,’ along with a shot of Lea Seydoux’s Madeleine Swann standing on a balcony in just a white T-shirt.

There are brief shots of the new villain, Safin, played by Bohemian Rhapsody’s Best Actor Oscar winner Rami Malek with a badly fire-scarred face.

We also see Bond’s nemesis Blofeld behind bars and Ralph Fiennes’ M.

There is even a brief shot of a portrait of Judi Dench’s M, who was last seen in 2012’s Skyfall before Ralph Fiennes took over for her.

There are also shots of Ana De Armas’ Paloma plus a shot of a broken mask, which has been seen on Safin’s face in earlier trailers.

The trailer ends with a shot of Bond looking troubled with his iconic Walther PPK pistol pointed at someone we can’t see.

Billed as Craig’s final outing as James Bond, the film sees his character return to active service for MI6.

No Time to Die will be the fifth portrayal of 007 by Craig, who has previously starred in Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall and Spectre.

Cary Joji Fukunaga directs No Time to Die from a script he co-wrote with Neal Purvis, Robert Wade and Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge, arriving in U.S. theaters April 10, and in the UK April 2.