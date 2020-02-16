James Bond Italian holiday includes helicopter rides and a stay in a villa from Quantum of Solace

It’s the holiday with a licence to thrill James Bond fans.

A seven-night package to Tuscany has been launched to mark the release of the latest Bond film, No Time to Die, on April 3 – and it includes a helicopter ride, driving cars that have featured in Bond films and a stay in a villa used as a filming location in Quantum of Solace.

Guests will also get the chance to sail along the Tuscan coast on a Quantum of Solace-style speedboat and dine at a Michelin-starred restaurant.

The package has been created by holiday rental company Oliver’s Travels and costs £90,000 for 12 people, or £7,500 per person.

The adventure kicks off with guests being taken by private helicopter transfer from Pisa airport to their accommodation – Talamon Tower in southern Tuscany, where Rene Mathis tells Bond that Vesper loved him in Quantum of Solace.

The fully restored former watchtower has six bedrooms and six bathrooms and occupies a spectacular clifftop position.

Sleeping up to 12 people, it offers views of the Tyrrhenian Sea, the sandy beaches of Maremma Natural Park and the surrounding pine forests.

A professional butler will welcome guests with martinis and be on hand to make sure every need is met.

Throughout the trip, Oliver’s Travels will also give guests the chance to drive through the Tuscan countryside in a selection of classic cars, such as an Aston Martin DB5, as seen in Skyfall, a Bentley Mark IV, which appeared in From Russia With Love, and a Ford Mustang, driven in Diamonds Are Forever.

Guests will also have access to a Sunseeker boat, reminiscent of the Sovereign 17 as featured in Quantum of Solace, to sail around the coast and the islands of Giglio and Giannutri.

The boat will also take holidaymakers to the Michelin-starred Pellicano restaurant at the prestigious Hotel Il Pellicano, a regular celebrity haunt.

There, a black-tie dinner will be served and guests will watch the sunset as they enjoy ‘delectable creations’ by chef Michelino Gioia, known for his ‘contemporary twists on traditional Italian cuisine’.

As a final touch, guests will also be taught how to make some of the most famous cocktails featured in Bond films by one of Tuscany’s most experienced mixologists.

Guests can then enjoy their creations with dinner cooked by a professional Oliver’s Travels chef on Talamon Tower’s beautiful terrace.

As an added bonus, the travel firm will also organise a professional poker dealer to host a game of Texas hold ’em at the villa for guests to experience their very own Casino Royale moments.