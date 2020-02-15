James Corden and Rebel Wilson’s Cats joke at Oscars slammed by Visual Effects Society

James Corden and Rebel Wilson came under fire after Sunday night’s Oscars when they made a joke about the CGI effects used on critically-slammed Cats.

The Visual Effects Society blasted the Academy for making VFX the ‘butt of the joke’ on Sunday by featuring Cats stars James and Rebel seemingly blaming bad CGI for their now-infamous film flopping.

At the Oscars, the duo were dressed as Cats characters Bustopher Jones and Jennyanydots the Gumbie Cat, when they said: ‘As castmembers Cats, nobody more than us understands the importance of good visual effects!’

James and Rebel were throwing themselves wholeheartedly into the skit which saw them hit out at the badly-received movie.

Taking a stance about the criticism of visual effects, the society – which is listed as ‘the Visual Effects Society (VES) is the entertainment industry’s only organization representing the full breadth of visual effects practitioners’ – were seething.

Hitting back at the swipe, the VES wrote in a statement Monday: ‘The best visual effects in the world will not compensate for a story told badly’.

The statement continued: ‘It demeaned the global community of expert VFX practitioners doing outstanding, challenging and visually stunning work to achieve the filmmakers’ vision…

‘Our artists, technicians and innovators deserve respect for their remarkable contributions to filmed entertainment, and should not be presented as the all-too-convenient scapegoat in service for a laugh.’

Moving forward, the organization – founded in 1997 – hopes the Academy will ‘properly honor the craft of visual effects – and all of the crafts, including cinematography and film editing – because we all deserve it.’

Universal Pictures famously rereleased Tom Hooper’s adaptation of the 1981 West End musical to cinemas with ‘improved visual effects’ days after it opened on December 20, according to THR.

The 20% Rotten Tomatoes-rated feline flick only earned $71.9M back from its $95M budget.

Cats topped the 40th Golden Raspberry Awards with an eye-popping nine nominations including worst actor, picture, director, and script.

And while the Visual Effects Society chose The Lion King for their top film of 2019, the VFX team behind 1917 (Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler, and Dominic Tuohy) won the Academy Award for best visual effects on Sunday.