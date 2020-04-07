James McClean breaks silence on ‘IRA’ controversy as his coronavirus generosity emerges

James McClean has previously been accused of being “anti-British” and an IRA sympathiser because of his refusal to wear a poppy, but his latest stunt has landed him in hot water

Stoke winger James McClean has apologised after he came under fire for mimicking the IRA during a “history lesson” with his kids by wearing a balaclava and posting it on Instagram.

The Northern Irishman, originally from Derry, has previously been accused of being an IRA sympathiser after refusing to wear a poppy.

And he once again caused outrage recently by uploading a photo of himself in a terrorist-style balaclava alongside the caption: “Todays School Lesson – History”.

Having since been fined two weeks wages by Stoke for “an inappropriate social media post” and received a host of abuse on social media, McClean has now apologised for his lapse in judgement.

He said: “If I sat here and said I don’t regret things I’d be lying but I can take a lot of abuse and can’t have fun back?

“It was supposed to be a light-hearted joke but I can understand why it didn’t go down well. People think I did a history lesson like that but I didn’t actually do it.”

McClean has attempted to make amends by buying 400 pairs of surgical gloves, 100 face masks, protective visors, 10 hand sanitisers and 100 gowns for a Derry GP.

McClean also revealed that he and his children have received death threats since the post, insisting that he thinks people like himself are a “free hit”.

He added: “Things like ‘I hope your kids get coronavirus and die’ or ‘It would be a laugh if your house burned down with your kids inside’.’

“There was someone online, who looked over 40, abusing my kids. Of course it’s upsetting.

“Footballers are a free hit. It’s like it’s viewed as we earn this amount of money so we should just take it.

“I’ve got a good family around me and group of friends. They are the opinions that I value. Not everyone is going to like me especially if you go with the grain.

“It gets annoying when things like this get all this coverage. When I breathe or look the wrong way there is an article. People get their perception from things like this.”