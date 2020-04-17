James Rodriguez salary: How much does the Man Utd and Juventus target earn?

James Rodriguez has been linked with Manchester United and Juventus – but how much does the Real Madrid star earn?

Manchester United and Juventus have both reportedly held talks with James Rodriguez’s agent over a summer move. The Columbian has struggled to earn regular minutes at Real Madrid, making just seven La Liga appearances before the season before the campaign was halted due to the coronavirus crisis.

How much does James Rodriguez earn? According to WTFOOT, Rodriguez earns an annual salary of £14.6million. That works out as approximately £1.2m per month, or £280,000 per week. Rodriguez joined Real Madrid from Monaco in 2014 after finishing as top scorer at that year’s World Cup.

The transfer was reportedly worth £63m, with the Colombian star signing a six-year contract. He said at the time: “The numbers mean nothing to me. I just want to help make history and bring joy to the Madrid fans. “This is a club which is used to winning and I’m prepared mentally and physically to do so. “It is a pleasure to be among so many stars and I’m sure I’ll learn a lot from everyone.

“I’ve always followed Real Madrid and always dreamed of playing here. “I’ve suffered a lot to get here and when you do that then it tastes so much better. “I will never forget this day. I hope to work hard, to train well, and to experience a lot of joy here. “I know I am under a lot of pressure, but I am happy to face it.”

In July 2017, Bayern Munich signed Rodriguez on a two-year loan deal with the option to buy. The 28-year-old made 67 appearances for the German side, scoring 15 goals and providing 20 assists. Bayern, though, did not take up the option of a permanent deal and Rodriguez returned to the Bernabeu last summer. According to the Spanish outlet AS, Rodriguez’s agent Jorge Mendes is now in talks with a host of European clubs, including Manchester United and Juventus.

