Jamie Carragher urges Newcastle to stick by Steve Bruce ahead of Rafa Benitez amid takeover

Mike Ashley looks set to sell Newcastle having owned the club since 2007. Financier Amanda Staveley is leading a takeover deal which involves Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund

Newcastle need to keep the faith with Steve Bruce, says Premier League legend Jamie Carragher.

The Toon might finally be getting rid of retail magnate Mike Ashley, who has owned the Premier League heavyweights since 2007.

Financier Amanda Staveley is leading a takeover deal which involves Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund and the Reuben Brothers.

It is understood to be worth a hefty £300m. The Premier League have also been updated about the potential deal and are beginning their necessary checks.

Bruce replaced Rafa Benitez in the summer – but wasn’t a universally popular choice with Newcastle supporters.

However, he’s performed impressively and his side don’t look in serious danger of relegation when the season eventually resumes.

“I think the big thing for Newcastle is that the supporters had a manager they adored in Rafa Benitez and Mike Ashley lost him,” Carragher told Sky Sports.

“They brought in Steve Bruce who I think has done a brilliant job, but he’s still not universally loved up there for whatever reason.

“I think the interesting thing is will that be one of the first decisions?

“We talk about buying and selling players, the most important person at a football club is the manager.

“I would love Steve Bruce to get the opportunity to show what he can do in terms of the transfer market.”

Graeme Souness says Newcastle will soon be able to sign whoever they want.

“I think with the kind of money behind the Sovereign Fund and the Reuben Brothers, they can go out and buy anyone they want to,” he explained.

“Historically these investors look beyond the football club and where they can make money outside of the football club.

“The kind of money they have behind them they could go out and buy anybody and I include Manchester United in that.

“It is going to be an interesting one to watch going forward.”