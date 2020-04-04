Jarrell Miller explains what cost him Anthony Joshua fight after three failed drug tests

Jarrell Miller was scheduled to challenge Anthony Joshua for the unified heavyweight titles last June but missed out on the fight due to doping violations.

Jarrell Miller insists ‘getting lazy’ cost him a shot at unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua. The American was scheduled to welcome Joshua to the States last June at Madison Square Garden in New York. A trio of drug tests, however, scuppered ‘Big Baby’s’ chance of world title glory.

Miller, 31, initially tested positive for GW501516 – a substance used to aid fat loss and boost cardiovascular endurance – before it was discovered he also had HGH (Human Growth Hormone) and EPO (Erythropoietin) in his system. Miller’s first failed drug test resulted in him being denied a boxing license by the New York State Athletic Commission. The NYSAC, however, were unable to take disciplinary action as he wasn’t licensed, though the World Boxing Association did suspend him and remove him from their rankings for six months. Miller initially maintained his innocence but performed U-turn a few days later, admitting he’d made a big mistake.

And nearly a year removed from his first failed drugs test, he’s attributed his trio of doping violations to laziness and a lack of due diligence. “Hard-work is number one, there are no shortcuts – but sometimes you are going to get lazy and you don’t do your homework and that’s when it’s going to cost you – like it did for me,” he told BonusCodeBets. “You’ve got to ask tons of questions, be careful who you surround yourself with and who you deal with, be 100 per cent genuine and honest with yourself and your mistakes to get better and to be better. “You need to know when to move from certain situations to the next, and always putting yourself in a positive frame of mind, because negativity only draws negativity.

“And the more you are around negative people and negative energy the more you’re going to be brought down.” After it emerged that Miller wouldn’t be able to fight Joshua, Matchroom Boxing drafted in Andy Ruiz Jr to face the unified heavyweight champion. Ruiz Jr shocked the world by stopping Joshua in the seventh round of their MSG showdown, which he had five weeks to prepare for, to become Mexico’s first heavyweight champion. Joshua exacted revenge on ‘The Destroyer’ last December with a boxing masterclass in Saudi Arabia, although the unanimous decision victory hasn’t changed Miller’s opinion on the Olympian.

“Anthony Joshua is another fraud. He puts a nice guy attitude but behind closed doors, he wants to talk s**t about me,” said Miller to iFL TV. “Be real all the time. “If you’re an a**hole during the night-time, then be an asshole during the daytime. He has to be a persona. I get it, and he has to live a certain way. “I get it. But when somebody is coming for you, you have to fight fire with fire some time, and he feels that’s his best way, to fight fire with fire. I was going to smoke his a**. If he keeps the belts, yeah. “The route that I have with Top Rank, we’re going to get a title shot soon. I think less than a year, we’re going to get another title shot. No doubt in my mind. If he keeps onto the belts, I don’t know.”

Sometimes you are going to get lazy and you don’t do your homework and that’s when it’s going to cost you – like it did for me,