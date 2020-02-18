Jason Davis troubled oil heir who voiced gentle giant Michael ‘Mikey’ Blumberg on Recess dies age 35

Troubled oil heir Jason Davis, who voiced the character of Michael ‘Mikey’ Blumberg on the Disney animated series Recess, died Sunday at age 35 in Los Angeles.

‘I am so heartbroken to share the saddest news of my life that my son Jason Davis passed away this morning in Los Angeles. Jason had a true heart of gold with such a zest for life,’ his mother Nancy Davis Rickel said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter on Sunday.

‘He was such a caring soul to everybody who ever knew him. He loved his friends and his family above all else. We ask for privacy as we take time to grieve this most devastating loss.’

The cause of death has not yet been disclosed.

Jason had been open about his struggles with substance abuse, appearing on VH1’s Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew in 2010-2011.

He recently co-founded Cure Addiction Now, an organization which helps fund research to stop the cycle of drug addiction.

Jason, known to fans by his Gummi Bear nickname, was the grandson late industrialist and studio chief Marvin Davis and philanthropist Barbara Davis.

Marvin Davis, who made his fortune as chair of Davis Petroleum, bought 20th Century Fox in 1981 and sold it four years later to Rupert Murdoch for a profit reported to be more than $300million.

The tycoon also owned the Beverly Hills Hotel and world famous Pebble Beach Golf Links in Monterrey, California around the same time.

Martin Davis passed away at the age of 79 in 2004, leaving behind an estimated fortune of $5.8billion that was hotly disputed by his family.

Barbara Davis has dedicated her life to diabetes research, having founded the Carousel of Hope Ball in 1978.

Jason is also the brother of Brandon Davis, who famously hung out with Paris Hilton and made a derogatory remark about Lindsay Lohan (branding her a ‘fire crotch’) while leaving the Hyde Nightclub on Sunset Boulevard back in 2006.

Their parents are Nancy Davis Rickel, the eldest daughter of Martin Davis, and wine grower Nebil Zerif.

Jason is best known for voicing the character of ‘gentle giant’ Mikey in Recess from its series premiere in August 1997 until its conclusion in November 2001, as well as in films based on the Disney series.

He had been dedicated recently to the Cure Addiction Now charity that he co-founded.

Jason appeared on the fourth season of VH1’s Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew in 2010 to deal with an addiction to heroin, OxyContin and Xanax.

During the reunion show, Jason claimed he relapsed twice, but was currently sober.

He was arrested in January 2011 in Newport Beach, California, however, for drug possession and was later charged with felony possession and being under the influence of narcotics.

Jason was survived by brothers Brandon Davis and Alexander Davis and two half-sisters, Isabella and Mariella Rickel from his mother’s second marriage to Ken Rickel.

His acting credits include bit parts on Roseanne and 7th Heaven and the films Rush Hour and Beverly Hills Ninja.

Jason at the time of his death was working on a TV show titled The Two Jasons.