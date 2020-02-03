Jeff Bezos is Lizzo’s ‘biggest fan’ as billionaire cozies up to performer at the Super Bowl in Miami

She’s known for her empowering lyrics and asks ‘Why men great ’til they gotta be great?’ on her chart-topping song, Truth Hurts.

But Lizzo wasn’t pushing any love to the side as she cozied up to Jeff Bezos in a suite at the Super Bowl LIV in Miami, Florida on Sunday night.

The 31-year-old singer looked incredible in a form-fitting pink dress while snapping photos with the Amazon billionaire at the Hard Rock Stadium.

Jeff seemed to be in great spirits in his signature blazer and T-shirt combo as he made the rounds for the biggest day in sports.

‘I just took a DNA test, turns out I’m 100% @lizzobeeating’s biggest fan,’ he captioned a snap of the pair from a luxury suite.

Lizzo made sure to pucker her pout for the photo where she was decked out in a silver chain and massive diamond hoops.

The Cuz I Love You songstress tied up half of her dark brown hair with a sparkling Gucci barrette holding back a few tendrils.

She’s enjoyed her time in South Beach with a host of friends tagging along for the good times.

On Thursday, dreams came true when Harry Styles joined the Good as Hell singer on stage for the SiriusXM and Pandora Opening Drive Super Concert Series.

Her own plight with self love has sparked discussion among fans and foes, but has ultimately helped normalize inclusivity and body positivity.

‘I think it’s healthy to have a relationship with your naked body, even if no one ever sees it,’ she told Time magazine in December after being named the 2019 Entertainer of the Year. ‘But I’ve always felt the need to share it.’

She’s received a fair share of commentary — be it negative or positive — but still stands strong in her love for her work, her fans, and most importantly, herself.

‘I have to bite my tongue on certain things,’ she said. ‘When people challenge my talent, they challenge whether I deserve to be here. They challenge my blackness. I’m like, “Oh! I can easily just let your ass know right now in 132 characters why you’re f***ing wrong.”‘