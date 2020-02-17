Jeff Bezos spends record $165 million on LA love nest for girlfriend Lauren Sanchez

Jeff Bezos has splashed out $255 million on two luxury Los Angeles mansions with his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez.

The Amazon CEO purchased the Warner Estate from media mogul and friend David Geffen in a transaction that set a record for the Los Angeles area.

Bezos dropped $165 million on the sprawling nine-acre estate in Beverly Hills, the Wall Street Journal reports.

The 13,600 sqft Georgian-style Warner mansion, which boasts terraces, guest houses, a tennis court, and a nine-hole golf course, is said to be covered in paintings by famous American artists and includes a floor once owned by Napoleon.

Billionaire Bezos also shelled out another $90 million for the vacant Enchanted Hill estate in the Beverly Hills Post Office neighborhood that was sold by the estate of the late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen.

Bezos and Geffen, who is a billionaire film and music executive, have been friends for some time.

Geffen’s Warner Estate, which he bought for $47.5 million back in 1990, was not listed on the market but he had reportedly been trying to sell it for several years.

Bezos did not use a real estate agent to secure the million dollar property from Geffen, sources told TMZ.

Bezos and his girlfriend Lauren have been spotted spending the majority of their vacations together on Geffen’s $200 million yacht Rising Sun.

Geffen is known for hosting various famous guests and billionaires on his yacht during the summer in Europe. His guests in the past include Oprah, Paul McCartney and his wife Nancy, Karlie Kloss and husband Josh Kushner, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom and Bruce Springsteen.

The billionaire Dreamworks co-founder had purchased the Warner Estate back in 1990 when he paid a record-breaking $47.5 million for it.

It was originally built in the 1930s for for Jack Warner – the movie titan at the helm of Warner Bros.

After Warner’s death in 1978 at age 86, his second wife, Ann Page, stayed at the estate. When she died in 1990, Geffen purchased the property and the mansion’s furnishings.

The site is fully landscaped with dozens of specimen trees, enormous grassy lawns and a 1937 colonial-style main house. It is not known if the artwork in the Georgian-style house will be included in the sale and property price.

The Warner property is thought to be where Bezos and Sanches will initially move in to, while the Enchanted Hill estate is reportedly an investment, but could become a future base once it is developed, according to Variety.

Bezos, fresh off an appearance at the Oscars, has lately been spending much time in Hollywood with new girlfriend – former TV news anchor Sanchez – most recently squiring her to the Tom Ford fashion show.

In a separate transaction, Bezos reportedly purchased a plot of undeveloped land in Los Angeles from the estate of Allen, who died in 2018. That land was purchased as an investment, the Journal reported.

Property in the Beverley Hills area is said to be so expensive because of a shortage of land in sought after areas, with some homes being bought just for their location to then be knocked down and completely rebuilt.

Bexos’ $165 million purchase dwarfs the previous California property record set last December, when News Corp. heir Lachlan Murdoch bought Chartwell in Bel Air for $150 million.

The Chartwell chateau was familiar to television viewers of the 1960s as the palatial home of the fictional Clampett family in the CBS classic sitcom, The Beverly Hillbillies.

It is also the second-biggest US property transaction ever, behind only Ken Griffin’s $238 million spent on a Manhattan penthouse.

A series of high-value sales across LA followed the sale of Hugh Hefner’s Playboy Mansion for $100 million to Twinkies heir, Daren Metropoulo, in 2016.

These included Formula One heiress Petra Ecclestone’s sale of Spelling Manor in the Holmby Hills estate for $119.75 million last July – a then-record for a LA area.

Bruce Makowsky, the handbag entrepreneur, sold his mansion called ‘Billionaire’ for $94 million last October.

The only other deal for more than $100 million since the beginning of 2019 in the LA area was a Malibu home owned by NBCUniversal vice chairman, Ron Meyer.

The only other deal for more than $100 million since the beginning of last year in the LA area was a Malibu home owned by NBCUniversal vice chairman, Ron Meyer.

Earlier this month, Bezos sold roughly 3 per cent of his shares in the company for a windfall of nearly $3.5 billion, regulatory filings show.

The sale of 1.7 million shares over the course of four days starting last Friday was scheduled in advance and executed under rules to prevent insider trading.

The sale was timed to follow Amazon’s quarterly earnings report, which fortuitously for Bezos was positive and sent the company’s stock soaring.

Bezos’ remaining Amazon shares are worth about $116.5 billion at current prices.

Last week, it was reported that Bezos and his girlfriend were house hunting in Los Angeles and touring mansions throughout the area.

Bezos has been searching for a home for the past year, according to the New York Post.

Last weekend, Bezos and Sanchez attended the Tom Ford fashion show in Los Angeles – rubbing shoulders with fashion royalty including Vogue’s Anna Wintour.

The Amazon boss sat on the front row with his rumored fiance at the high- profile event held at Milk Studios in Hollywood.

The billionaire looked in high spirits despite recent controversy as he enjoyed the event that was also attended by Jennifer Lopez , Renée Zellweger, Miley Cyrus and Demi Moore.

Bezos has been at the center of ongoing fallout from the National Enquirer cover story that exposed his affair with Sanchez last January.

He and his paid consultants have accused Saudi Arabia of hacking his phone and leaking his intimate texts and photos to the publication.

Other published reports have indicated that Michael Sanchez, Lauren’s brother, was the source of the leaked messages, and that she in fact sent copies of the messages to her brother.

Michael Sanchez denies being the Enquirer’s source, and has sued Bezos for defamation, saying the Amazon founder spread malicious rumors that he leaked the sexual text messages.