Jeff Lowe reveals Netflix is shooting ONE MORE episode of Tiger King… set to air next week

After becoming a worldwide hit for its bizarre tale of exotic animal owners, Netflix’s Tiger King will return for another episode next week.

Zoo owner Jeff Lowe casually dropped that he’s filming with the streaming giant again while sharing a special message to Justin Turner of the Los Angeles Dodgers and his wife Kourtney.

While sitting on a brown leather couch, the 67-year-old sat next to his wife Lauren Dropla, 28, wearing a Harley-Davidson leather jacket and matching baseball cap in front of a tiger skin on their wall.

‘Thank you for watching our show, Christie said you’re a big fan,’ he began to say on Twitter after the baseball slugger’s wife mentioned Turner was a fan of the docuseries on her podcast Holding Kourt.

Maintaining his dry sense of humor from the crime miniseries, he cheekily joked, ‘You need a life. You just wasted seven hours on us!’

Before ending the same 26-second video posted on Turner’s account, Lowe sent fans spinning when he concluded, ‘Netflix is adding one more episode. It will be on next week’ and that he’ll resume filming for it tomorrow.

The hit series filmed in Oklahoma followed former zookeeper Joe Exotic, who is now serving murder-for-hire plot to kill Carole Baskin.

On Friday, the directors of the series called him ‘categorically racist’ after a clip emerged of him ranting about not being allowed to use the n-word.

Joe – born Joseph Maldonado-Passage – is currently serving 22 years for 17 counts of animal abuse and his scheme against arch-nemesis, a big-cat campaigner from Tampa, Florida.

They decided to leave many examples of his bigotry out of the show because they deemed it irrelevant to the story, they claimed.

Chaiklin told The Hollywood Reporter : ‘Joe is a racist, I would say categorically. He said things when we were filming that were very unsettling.’

When asked why the scenes were left out, she said: ‘They didn’t have a context in the story, but he has a lot to learn.

In an earlier interview, Goode noted that he, and viewers, have a certain degree of sympathy for Joe.

To the Hollywood Reporter, Goode sought to remind Joe’s new fans of his previous actions, which he described as ‘cruel’.

‘We had empathy for Joe, but Joe did a lot of horrible things,’ he said.