Jennifer Aniston gives unsuspecting fans an extra ‘Perk’ by jumping out from behind Friends couch

Unbelievably, it’s been over 25 years since the premiere of the NBC megahit series Friends, and the biggest star from the sitcom recently took a hilarious trip down memory lane — to the shock and delight of fans of the show.

Friends alum Jennifer Aniston guest-hosted for her pal Ellen DeGeneres on her hit daytime show Friday, and one of the many gags she had up her sleeve involved revisiting the set of her beloved sitcom, which just so happened to be nearby.

Aniston, 50, reminded the audience and viewers that The Ellen DeGeneres Show is filmed on the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, California, which was quite familiar for her.

‘I spent ten years here on a show called Friends,’ Jen told the audience, who immediately went wild with approval.

The lot, in fact, is where Friends was shot from 1994 all the way until the series ended in 2004.

And for the occasion, Jen, who this past weekend won a SAG Award for her dramatic performance on the newer Apple TV+ series The Morning Show, showed a video gag depicting her hiding out on the set of Central Perk from Friends — and jumping up from behind the iconic orange couch to scare unsuspecting studio guests.

The set still exists as part of the permanent studio tour at Warner Brothers, and guests and tourists are able to walk on the Central Perk set and pose for photos with mugs while seated on the sofa.

Except this time, one of the real-life Friends herself was crouching behind it, ready to pounce at the most opportune moment.

When asked ‘Who’s your favorite Friend?’ tour-goers jumped out of their skin when Jennifer jumped out — and not one of them answered Rachel.

Her look of sheer incredulousness when someone answers ‘Joey’ is, in a word, priceless.

‘Are you really here, is this real?’ exclaimed one very jolted tourist, to which Aniston replied jokingly, ‘Yes. I live here.’

Still others couldn’t believe it was really the real Rachel Greene, with one fan wondering whether it was someone wearing a Rachel mask.

To this, Aniston pulled at the corners of her face and jawline to demonstrate that she was not, in fact, wearing a mask of herself.

The Ellen episode that Jennifer guest-hosted, which airs Friday, sees her welcoming guests Will Ferrell and Selena Gomez.