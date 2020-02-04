Jennifer Lopez hammers home her message against Trump’s immigration policy

Jennifer Lopez has hammered home her message against US President Donald Trump’s immigration policy in a message posted to social media along with ootage of her praying with performers before her Super Bowl show.

The clip shows Lopez giving her team a pep-talk and holding hands with them in prayer before they take to the stage for Sunday’s half-time performance at the Hard Rock Stadium for Super Bowl LIV.

In an accompanying caption, the 50-year-old wrote: ‘All I want my girls, the little girls on stage with me and all over the world to know is how to use their voices and be proud of everything they are.

‘Other people can try to build walls, keep us out or put us in cages. We are proud to recognize that all of us together are what makes this beautiful country truly great.’

In the new video, Lopez holds hands with her daughter as they make their way to the stage, surrounded by dancers and their team.

Lopez stops to kiss her daughter on the forehead and share a hug before the performance starts.

She greets her adolescent dancers before her glam team touches up her hair and makeup.

The On the Floor star leads the group in a prayer as fireworks go off over their heads.

The two-and-a-half-minute clip ends with her climbing onto the Empire State Building set piece as she’s lifted on to the stage.

On Sunday, the singer performed with children, including her daughter Emme, sat in cages, in a thinly-veiled swipe at Trump’s hardline immigration policy that has seen youngsters detained after attempting to cross the US-Mexico border illegally.

The halftime performance shared by Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, which received some rave reviews for its showmanship, was watched by 103 million people, Fox said.

Both Shakira and J.Lo put their Latina heritage front and center of the show, with the former – who was born in Colombia – taking to the stage shouting ‘hola Miami!’ before bringing out rapper Bad Bunny who sung in Spanish.

But it was J.Lo who made the bigger statement during her performance, when the lights rose on children, including her own 11-year-old daughter Emme, sat in cages – which appeared to reference Trump’s hardline immigration policy that has seen children detained after attempting to cross the southern border illegally.

Emme began by singing part of her song Let’s Get Loud before J.Lo appeared in a giant American flag coat, which had the Puerto Rican flag on the other side. ‘Latinos!’ she shouted as she threw the coat open before breaking into a rendition of ‘Born in the USA’.

A source had ahead of her performance that Emme would sing on stage ‘as the symbol of the American dream’. The lighting behind Lopez and Emme then appeared to reflect a wire fence.

On Twitter one viewer wrote: ‘Shakira and J.Lo put kids in cages, protesting the American government’s treatment of immigrants and Puerto Rico in the same 10 second clip, with all of America watching. And they both looked hot as hell while doing it. That is how you use a platform.’

The moment represented thousands of immigrant children being kept in cages at the southern border, many separated from their parents.

Last week, a group of nine parents were finally reunited with their children after they were separated by the Trump administration a year and a half ago.

The reunion was a powerful reminder of the lasting effects of Trump’s separation policy, even as attention and outrage has faded amid impeachment proceedings and tensions with Iran.

But it also underscored that hundreds, potentially thousands, of other parents and children are still apart nearly two years after the zero-tolerance policy on unauthorized border crossings took effect.

‘They all kind of hit the lottery,’ said Linda Grimm, an attorney who represents one of the parents returning to the U.S.

‘There are so many people out there who have been traumatized by the family separation policy whose pain is not going to be redressed.’

More than 4,000 children are known to have been separated from their parents before and during the official start of zero tolerance in spring 2018.

Under the policy, border agents charged parents en masse with illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border, then placed their children in government facilities, including some ‘tender-age shelters’ set up for infants.