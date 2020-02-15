Jennifer Lopez leads the red carpet of the 2020 Independent Spirit Awards with Scarlett Johansson

Indie film’s favorite stars stunned during the 35th annual Film Independent Spirit Awards held in Santa Monica this Saturday.

Leading the pack were Jennifer Lopez, Emily Ratajkowski, and Scarlett Johansson.

J. Lo dazzled in a sparkling silver Valentino top with a long orchid colored skirt and chrome belt. A glittery clutch tied thing together.

She continued the glamour with Anabela Chan earrings and a Djula ring. The triple threat’s hair was styled into a crisp bob and she framed her eyes with purple shadow.

Marriage Story actress Scarlett stunned in a strapless polka dot frock with giant gemstone embellishments across the bodice. Her blond hair was styled into soft waves evoking Old Hollywood glamour, with Hanut Singh earrings on ear side. Glossy lips and a touch of glitter on her eyes continued the chic look.

But she showed off her edgy side by displaying her prominent back tattoo in the gown.

Emily Ratajkowski was chic, appearing with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard who produced Uncut Gems – one of the evening’s Best Feature award.

The model beauty went for a bold look, donning an architectural black dress with matching gladiator sandals. Gold jewelry and a smoldering stare completed her look along with her perpetually glossy brown locks.

Renee Zellweger exuded retro glamour in a quilted blouse and cigarette pants. Adding to the vintage appeal, a pair of cat-eyed sunglasses and an updo.

Booksmart director Olivia Wilde oozed elegance in a sheer number embroidered with wheat. Offering a hint of sex appeal, Wilde flashed a gold triangle top beneath her delicate see-through number.

For makeup, she went with a rust-hued shadow and well-contoured cheekbones.

Amber Heard looked like an optical illusion in an eye-popping patterned suit, crafted in shades of brown, black and white. She pulled her hair back into a messy braid and piled on jewelry for an eclectic touch.

Hostess Aubrey Plaza turned heads in a plunging red and black blazer worn with flared trousers with a stripe down the side. A bold red lip acted as the perfect finishing touch.

Billie Lourd looked great in a short and sweet dress worn with a bubbly high ponytail.

Octavia Spencer was subdued yet stylish in a tight charcoal dress and velvet blazer.

Adam Sandler arrived with wife Jackie. He put a red carpet twist on his typically casual style, wearing a navy blue suit with a slightly unbuttoned shirt and well-tread sneakers.

Also suiting up was Elisabeth Moss, who donned a boxy jacket with a crisp white blouse and loose tie. Her blonde hair skimmed her shoulders and she went with a natural beauty look. Harry Kotlar diamond studs finished things on a classic note.

Director Ash Mayfair, who is up for the Someone To Watch Award, wore a cream shell with a scarf and snakeskin boots. Glee alum Alex Newell turned heads in a black and white wrap dress.

Naomi Watts wore a pink look with a jacket over her shoulders. White boots with black toes and a colorful bag completed her look.

Rachel Brosnahan flashed a hint of her taut tummy in a cranberry-colored leather top wore with a pink lipstick-emblazoned skirt and velvet heels.

St. Vincent and Carrie Brownstein arrived together. The rocker had all eyes on her in a red lamé dress with bishop sleeves and a little scarf. Portlandia creator Carrie donned an oversized pin-striped suit that flashed a leather bralette beneath.

Joey King donned a pink dress with watercolor-like shades. The Act actress topped things off with a blushing blazer.

Zazie Beetz wowed in a ruched white dress with red hearts and a wild ruffling sleeve. Silver peep-toe heels and pearl earrings continued the look.

Beanie Feldstein was radiant in a blue satin Markarian dress with a full skirt and puffy sleeves. Stacked silver shoes elevated the look.

Stephanie Beatriz shimmered in a micro-pleated metallic blue number with a floral bodice. She wore her hair up with two curly tendrils framing her face.

Margaret Qualley was stylish in a semi-sheer white dress which transitioned into blue at the bottom.

Greta Gerwig proved you could still stun in clashing patterns, pairing a patterned pinafore with a striped top.

Mindy Kaling turned heads in a floral dress with puff sleeves and a flounce at the bottom.

Marisa Tomei donned a butter yellow blouse beneath a white suit. She threw her hair over one shoulder to show off a sparkling diamond earring.

Laura Dern donned a leafy dress full of pleats. A boxy red purse and matching boots offered a pop of color.

Shia LaBeouf was dapper in a double-breasted suit. Nick Kroll looked sharp in a plaid suit and a polo. Bob Odenkirk put a fresh twist on her look with a rose emblazoned shirt.

The Independent Spirit Awards are offering the independent film community a time to shine ahead of Sunday’s Oscars festivities.

Held in a seaside tent on the beach, the preeminent independent film event often diverges greatly in tone from the weekend’s other big soiree, but the winners have often lined up.

But this year, the Spirit Awards hardly overlap with Oscar honorees.

Only one movie up for best picture at the Oscars is nominated for the Spirit Awards’ top prize: Noah Baumbach´s Marriage Story, which is also being given the Spirits’ ensemble award, dubbed the Robert Altman Award. Instead, the leading films at the Spirit Awards, with five nods each, are Josh and Benny Safdie’s New York crime film Uncut Gems and Robert Eggers’ black-and-white fever dream, The Lighthouse.

While this year´s Oscars only feature one acting nominee of color, the Spirits nominees are more diverse. Acting nominees include Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers), Adam Sandler (Uncut Gems), Alfre Woodard (Clemency), Hong Chau (Driveways), Robert Pattinson (The Lighthouse), Taylor Russell (Waves), Jonathan Majors (The Last Black Man in San Francisco) and Wendell Pierce (Burning Cane).

Only one acting favorite at the Oscars – Renée Zellweger for Judy – is nominated at the Spirits, which only accept films with a budget less than $22.5 million.

Alma Har’l (Honey Boy) and Lorene Scafaria (Hustlers) are both among the Spirits’ nominees for best director. The Academy Awards, for the 87th time, nominated five men.

Aubrey Plaza will host the show, which will be broadcast live on IFC beginning at 5 p.m. EST.

After sharing best picture winners with the Oscars for years – Moonlight, Spotlight and Birdman all won at the Spirits the day before triumphing at the Academy Awards – the two shows have recently gone different directions.

Last year, Barry Jenkins’ If Beale Street Could Talk won best feature at the Spirit Awards. The year before, it was Jordan Peele’s Get Out.