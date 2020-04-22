Jenny Ryan: ‘Couldn’t happen anywhere else’ The Chase star talks Quiz and ‘dark goings on’

JENNY RYAN – who is best known as The Vixen on The Chase – has reacted to the ITV drama Quiz, as the quizzer insisted the cheating scandal the series focuses on could have only taken place on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? due to the programme’s “application process”.

Jenny Ryan, 38, has shared her thoughts about Quiz, based on the notorious Charles Ingram cheating scandal, which took place on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? in 2001. The Chase favourite spoke out about the programme in a Twitter post while responding to a fan who suggested the ITV drama “shines a light on the dark goings on of TV quiz contestants”.

Jenny wrote in a post last night: “Enjoying the final episode of #Quiz on @ITV – it’s very tense, considering we know what the verdict was! “We’ve (literally) just recorded a special episode of @FingersBuzzers with one of the stars – coming out this Friday #FOBFriday.” The Vixen star was then replied to by a Twitter user, who suggested: “It kind of shines a light on the dark goings of tv quiz contestants though. I have to wonder if it’s the sort of thing people do to get on all quiz shows.” However, Jenny insisted the application process on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? made it possible for Charles to cheat in order to secure the top £1 million prize.

She explained: “The point is that WWTBAM was pretty much the only show that’s ever had that application process, so it couldn’t happen anywhere else.” Fans took to the comments section of Jenny’s post to share their thoughts on the issue. One person replied: “It’s truly compelling viewing though right?” Another fan asked Jenny: “What’s the Chase’s application process?”

A second Twitter user, who applied for the show, responded: “When I did it: application form, phone interview and general knowledge test, in-person interview and with other applicants and a bit of a run-through, then fingers crossed you get picked. “Most shows these days require you to send in a self-recorded video too.” Quiz stars Michael Sheen, who plays the gameshow’s host Chris Tarrant. The programme addresses Charles Ingram and his wife Diana’s conviction after they were both found guilty of conspiring to cheat the show and handed suspended jail terms.

The contestant is said to have used his other half Diana and an accomplice to cough in the audience when an answer was correct. Producers stopped the episode from airing at the time to investigate the scandal. Elsewhere, actor Michael spotted a surprising blunder made by ITV before the second instalment of the drama aired this week. Ahead of introducing the episode to viewers, the live announcer referred to Michael as Martin Sheen, who is another actor. Michael addressed the mishap in view of his 485,000 followers.