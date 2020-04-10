Jenson Button esports verdict dropped by Lando Norris before F1 Virtual Grand Prix clash

Jenson Button is in good shape for this weekend’s esports race according to Lando Norris.

Jenson Button has been backed by Lando Norris to shine as the 2009 F1 champion tries his hand at competitive esports racing this weekend. Button competed against the likes of Rubens Barrichello, Emerson Fittipaldi and Juan Pablo Montoya in The Race Legends Trophy on Saturday.

The 40-year-old will get back on his racing rig on Sunday for the F1 Esports Virtual Grand Prix series clash at Melbourne’s Albert Park Circuit. Button will drive alongside current McLaren racer Norris in Sunday’s race, which will also feature current F1 stars Charles Leclerc, Alexander Albon, George Russell, Nicholas Latifi and Antonio Giovinazzi. While Button is a relative newcomer to the world of esports, Norris has hailed his virtual team-mate’s quality. And he’s backing the one-time F1 champion to make his mark when he gives it a go competitively this weekend. “[Button] joined a race the other night on iRacing and he was surprisingly quick!” Norris told Sky Sports F1.

“For the limited amount of time that I’m sure he’s had on it, he was pretty good. So I’m sure come Sunday I hope he can be a key player. These different games are not easy to get used to. “Although it’s driving a car at the end of the day, it’s still how you drive and the physics of the tyre model [change]. A lot of different tips and tricks you need for each programme, each car and for each track. “For him to kind to jump on to go against me and others you have spent hours and hours and days in the last couple of weeks on it, he did pretty good.” Norris is F1’s biggest advocate of esports racing and is using it to keep himself sharp with the start of the 2020 season now delayed until at least June due to the coronavirus pandemic.