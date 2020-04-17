Jeremy Clarkson hits back as Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? fans mock host’s uncertainty

JEREMY CLARKSON, Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? quiz host, hit back at fans who mocked him for not knowing the answer to a historical question during the celebrity special on Sunday evening.

Jeremy Clarkson, 60, found himself stumped during tonight’s Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? episode, which was an all-star celebrity special. The participants aimed to win as much money as possible for charity, as they tried their hand at walking away with the impressive £1,000,000 prize.

The celebs facing the task included Pointless co-host Richard Osman, former Liverpool and England footballer John Barnes and Welsh singer Charlotte Church. Sitting opposite the singing sensation, the former Top Gear host had to confess he didn’t know the answer when Charlotte called on him to help her out. Using her ‘ask the host’ lifeline, the question asked where the American historical figure General Custer held his last stand, but Jeremy quite honestly admitted he didn’t know. The answer was Little Big Horn but his uncertainty shocked viewers watching at home, some of whom took to Twitter to mock the presenter for his lack of historical knowledge.

One fan joked: “Pretty surprised you didn’t know Little Big Horn, classic Western films.” The cheeky swipe provoked Jeremy to come clean and admitted guessing wasn’t worth the risk. “Not £31,000 sure,” he replied. Other viewers were in the same boat, wondering how the host could have made that mistake.

“Is there any point in the ‘ask the host’ lifeline on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? Jeremy Clarkson always says he doesn’t know and that’s his final answer,” one quipped. Another was astounded: “@JeremyClarkson just Watching Celebrity Who wants to be a millionaire and I don’t believe you didn’t know that the answer was Little Big Horn!!!” Well, at least he admitted amicably he didn’t know the answer, and therefore avoiding another situation like that infamous 2018 blunder. Fans will most likely remember that debacle which Jeremy had to apologise profusely for, during a regular instalment of the show.

The unfortunate contender was asked a wildlife question – “what type of wild animal is an ibex?” – to which Jeremy was adamant he knew that answer. As the contestant gave “deer” as his final answer, Jeremy applauded him, perhaps being too over confident that the answer was correct. “I’m not even going to look at the screen, that’s the correct answer,” he stated as the audience cheered. But it all went wrong when the highlighted answer was different. Jeremy’s face was a picture, as he gasped in disbelief: “It isn’t!” he exclaimed, as the answer was in fact “goat”.

The embarrassment led the quiz show host to question whether it was a mistake. “What?! It is a deer isn’t it?! I’ve seen them in Africa boinging along like deers! “Oh no you’ve just lost £15,000,” he put his head in his hands. At least another awkward mix-up like that was avoided!

