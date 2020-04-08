Jeremy Clarkson’s ‘problem’ with Grand Tour star James May amid show return ‘Feeling smug’

JEREMY CLARKSON – who is a host on The Grand Tour – recently discussed a “problem” he encountered with his co-star James May as the presenter admitted he was “feeling smug” after the pair took part in a quiz.

Jeremy Clarkson, 59, presents the Amazon Prime series The Grand Tour alongside his co-stars Richard Hammond, 50, and James May, 57. The former Top Gear host took a cheeky swipe at the latter after the pair competed in a pub quiz for his car show.

Jeremy has now had his fair share of experiences with quiz shows as the host of ITV’s Who Wants To Be A Millionaire. However, he admitted his emotions ran high when he was on the receiving end and became a competitor himself. Writing in his latest column for The Times, Jeremy admitted he felt “smug” when he knew the answer to a question on aviation which his colleague James didn’t know who he branded the “great aviation encyclopedia”. He said: “Years later I took part in a real pub quiz, with real punters. It was for a segment in my car show, so it was just for a laugh. Get a few things wrong.

“The problem came when we were asked what New York’s JFK airport was called before it was named after the dead president. No one on my team knew.” “And as I looked around the room, I could see that the great aviation encyclopaedia known as James May didn’t know either.” The car-enthusiast admitted he was “happy” his co-star James didn’t know the answer as Jeremy assumed victory in the quiz. “This made me happy, because I’ve seen Goodfellas. So I did know. I, therefore, snatched up the pen, and wrote, with quite a flourish, ‘Edelweiss’ on the answer sheet,” he remarked.

“I was feeling very smug, until the end of the evening, when the quizmaster announced that our team had scored no points because the correct answer was ‘Idlewild’.” Jeremy was admittedly “furious” by the quizmaster’s decision to not score him any points. He added: “[The quizmaster] wouldn’t even give me half a point, and then I had to back down from my noisy and increasingly sweary protestations, because the rest of the room started jeering and telling me to shut up.” Jeremy concluded that quizzes generally turn people into “monsters” when they lose.

His comments come as it was recently announced a new celebrity special of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire will air on Sunday, April 12. The participants in the quiz show will be Pointless co-host Richard Osman, former Liverpool and England footballer John Barnes and Welsh singer Charlotte Church, with Jeremy returning to the presenter’s chair. Who Wants to Be a Millionaire originally ran from 1998-2004 with Chris Tarrant as presenter and became one of the most iconic quiz shows in British TV history. It returned for a week of special programmes in 2018 to mark the show’s 20th anniversary, with Jeremy replacing Chris, and has since run for a further four series.