Jeremy Corbyn was Labour’s worst leader ever ‘Couldn’t have been worse if he tried’ – poll

JEREMY CORBYN was the worst ever Labour leader, according to an Express.co.uk poll.

Readers voted in our poll on whether Mr Corbyn was the worst Labour leader of all time, with a huge 89 percent saying yes. Just 10 percent replied no, while less than one percent did not know.

Commenting on the poll, one reader said: “He couldn’t have been worse if he had tried!” Another wrote: “I think he was worse because of what might have been if he had won the election in December 2020. “I think the worse thing to happen to this country is if we had a dedicated communist as PM in Number 10 Downing street.” A third said: “Labour’s biggest gift ever to the Conservatives.”

Another added: “To be honest Labour never has good leaders.” A fifth wrote: “Tony Blair was the worst labour leader of all time.” It comes as Sir Keir Starmer has replaced the veteran left-winger as Labour leader, while Angela Rayner is the new deputy leader. In his acceptance speech, Sir Keir said: “The Labour Party is an incredible and powerful force for good.

“Together with those that went before us we’ve changed the lives of millions of people for the better. “We created the NHS. We created the welfare state. We passed equalities legislation, the Race Relations Act, we set up the Open University. We built hospitals and schools, established Sure Start and played our part in bringing about peace in Northern Ireland. “But we’ve just lost four elections in a row. We’re failing in our historic purpose.

“Be in no doubt I understand the scale of the task, the gravity of the position that we’re in. We’ve got a mountain to climb. “But we will climb it, and I will do my utmost to reconnect us across the country, to re-engage with our communities and voters, to establish a coalition across our towns and our cities and our regions with all creeds and communities to speak for the whole of the country. “Where that requires change, we will change. Where that requires us to rethink, we will rethink. “Our mission has to be to restore trust in our party as a force for good and a force for change.”