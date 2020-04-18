Jesse Lingard could be ‘integral part’ of what Carlo Ancelotti is building at Everton

Everton have been linked with a move for Manchester United ace Jesse Lingard in the summer transfer window – and Darren Bent believes a move to Goodison Park would be perfect for him

Manchester United star Jesse Lingard should join Everton in the summer transfer window to rediscover his best form, according to ex-England striker Darren Bent.

Lingard has fallen out of favour at Old Trafford this term, with a string of below-par performances pushing him further down the pecking order under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

And the £67m arrival of Bruno Fernandes back in January has plunged the 27-year-old’s future into doubt, with both Everton and Arsenal reportedly eyeing up a deal.

Bent believes Lingard still has the ability to be a success elsewhere, insisting he is in need of a “fresh start”.

“I don’t think it’s too late for Jesse, he’s a good player,” he told Football Insider .

“I think he did so much in such a compact space of time – he did brilliantly for England, brilliantly for United in the space of about three years – that he set his standards really, really high.

“Scoring in cup finals, helping England to get to a World Cup semi-final – people then expect that every single week.

“Sometimes you get to a point where you can become stale at a football club, maybe the fans don’t believe in you like they used to, going to get a fresh start might help.

“Going to a top club like Everton, with a great manager there, that might just help him ignite it.

“He could be an integral part of what Ancelotti is building.”

Lingard is not the only English attacking ace Everton are being linked with ahead of the summer transfer window, nevertheless.

Football Insider also claim the Toffees are confident of beating United to the signing of Jack Grealish, who is hot property in the Premier League amid his impressive form at Aston Villa.

They believe the promise of working with an elite manager in the form of Carlo Ancelotti gives them an advantage in the race for his signature.