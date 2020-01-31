Jessica Mulroney fights back after being accused of criticising photos of Holocaust survivors

Meghan Markle’s BFF Jessica Mulroney has fought back after militant Kate Middleton fans accused her of criticising the Duchess’ photos of Holocaust survivors.

The Canadian fashion stylist, 40, from Toronto, released a statement on her Instagram saying she is a ‘proud Jewish woman’ with ‘family links’ to the Holocaust, and calling critics ‘shameful and ‘uninformed’.

Earlier this week, Jessica posted to Instagram: ‘Pretty pictures are pretty pictures. Strive to use your platform for good and spread stories of incredible people striving to make this world a better place.’

What seemed like an innocuous comment, but was seized upon by some frenzied fans of Kate as a dig at the Duchess, following the release of her portraits of Holocaust survivors.

It prompted her husband Ben, 43, to defend her online yesterday, saying that her post was linked to supporting a campaign to raise money for Canadian victims of Flight 752.

The attack on Jessica is another example of the ongoing social media war between super-fans of Meghan and Kate, known as ‘stans’, who go to great lengths to defend their chosen favourite.

Following Ben’s defence, Jessica has now posted her own statement on Instagram, writing: ‘As a proud Jewish woman with family links to the Holocaust, any insinuation that I would treat the anniversary of Auschwitz with anything but respect is shameful and uninformed.’

The controversy unfolded when Jessica shared a video from the Canada Strong Campaign, set up by the founder of Paramount Foods, Mohamad Fakih, to raise funds for the families bereaved by Flight 752.

Flight 752, a Ukrainian International Airlines Boeing 737, came down just minutes after take-off from Tehran, Iran, on January 8, killing 176 people including 63 Canadians.

Jessica wrote: ‘This is what matters. Helping families pick up the pieces after devastation. Mohamad Fakih is just about the best Canadian around.

‘He is trying to raise money for the families who lost their loved ones on flight 752. Link in my bio to help him reach his goal. Please support.

She accompanied it with an Instagram story that read: ‘Pretty pictures are pretty pictures. Strive to use your platform for good and spread stories of incredible people striving to make this world a better place.’

In response, one Kate fan wrote: ‘This was Jessica Mulroney’s IG post today after the Duchess of Cambridge’s Holocaust photos were released.

‘Jessica you should be ashamed. You constantly whine about being bullied, yet it turns out you are the bully.’

Yesterday her husband Ben insisted an Instagram story was referring to efforts to raise money for Canadian families bereaved by Flight 752.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote: ‘Yesterday, my wife posted a call on her Instagram to raise funds/awareness for the families of the victims of Flight 752.

‘It was accompanied by an Instagram story that conveyed that actions trump thoughts and prayers. Shame on anyone who has tried to twist it into anything else.’

However despite her husband’s insistence that it was to encourage more action, loyal fans of Kate’s accused Jessica of throwing shade at the duchess’ Holocaust Memorial Day project – which saw the royal photograph Nazi death camp survivors.

One person wrote: ‘Who believes that? She is Meghan Markle’s lapdog, she was throwing obvious, nasty shade at Kate. There is the shame.’

Another said: ‘Here is her IG story. Where does it mention action over thoughts and prayers? And why give anyone shade on how they choose to honour anything?’

However, other Twitter users were keen to stick up for Jessica as they said her comment was in no way about Kate.

‘This is absolutely nuts,’ one person wrote. ‘Why would Jessica share anything about Kate? These haters want validation so bad. Jessica should start reporting and blocking them instead of giving them the attention they crave.’