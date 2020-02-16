Jessica Simpson addresses Animal Rights protesters after they disrupt her book signing

Jessica Simpson addressed animal rights protesters when they interrupted her book signing, which took place in Los Angeles on Monday.

The singer, 39, was taking part in a talk with Katherine Schwarzenegger when anti-fur campaigners caused a disruption twice, and begged her not to wear animal fur.

Addressing the group, Jessica said: ‘God bless you guys! It’s beautiful that you stand up for what you believe, but not through hatred.’

Despite her remarks, Just Jared reported that another protester stood up and shouted out: ‘Please stop wearing animals, please stop wearing fur.

‘There are so many other choices. Please stop wearing fur, Jessica. Animals are electrocuted!’

After the protester was removed, Jessica added: ‘These are the types of moments where you know, when you’re trying to speak about helping other people get through their own problems and their life, and when you talk about god, that is when darkness tries to seep in.

‘And I know that god is stronger than that and nothing will hold me back from my calling.’

Though Jessica has been known to wear fur in the past, she was clad in a sleek black look for her talk with Katherine.

This is not the first time that Jessica has been confronted by protesters, as last week they stormed Union Square Barnes & Noble in New York City to confront the star for wearing fur.

It was a chaotic scene, as protesters chanted and held signs as event security escorted her from the event.

Jessica was whisked away behind a banner and was seen being consoled by her entourage and bodyguard.

Later she and husband Eric Johnson headed to the restaurant Il Mulino for dinner, where they were met with more activists.

There, the anti-fur advocates didn’t hold back, calling Jessica an ‘animal abuser,’ ‘murderer’ and telling her ‘shame on you.’