Jessica Simpson started drinking at 7.30am and was too wasted to dress her kids

She recently revealed in her upcoming memoir Open Book that she was sexually abused as a child, which was one of the factors that led to an addiction to alcohol and pills.

And in an another excerpt, Jessica Simpson revealed that she started drinking at 7:30 in the morning on Halloween 2017, the day she realized she hit rock bottom.

The 39-year-old mother of three revealed that she was ‘terrified of letting’ her kids see her in that state, adding that she is ‘ashamed to say’ that she didn’t know who got them in their costumes that night, via People.

Jessica said that on Halloween morning, she and husband Eric Johnson were on their way to a school assembly for daughter Maxwell with Jessica in the passenger seat.

Thee star, who also runs a billion dollar clothing/lifestyle brand, recalled that ‘It was 7:30 in the morning and I’d already had a drink.’

Afterwards, they headed and prepped for a Halloween party they were hosting; Jessica’s costume was of her pal country singer Willie Nelson.

While she was getting ready for the party with her team gluing on her fake beard and helping her with her wig, she had ‘zoned out.’

Soon after, Eric asked her if she wanted to get the kids ready for the bash but realized that she wasn’t in a state to do so: ‘I was terrified of letting them see me in that shape.’

Jessica married Eric, 40, in 2014 after dating for four years; they have three children together: daughters Maxwell, seven, and Birdie, 10 months, and son Ace, six.

Jessica said that after the Halloween party wrapped up, she took an Ambien pill to help her sleep.

She wrote in her memoir of the day after: ‘I slept in, afraid to see them, afraid I had failed them. I hid until they left, then drank.’

Her close friends came over the day after Halloween and she told them: ‘I need to stop. Something’s got to stop. And if it’s alcohol that’s doing this and making things worse, then I quit.’

In her memoir, the star revealed she was sexually abused as a child and that the emotional trauma was among the factors that later led to her self-medicating with alcohol and pills.

Jessica opened up about the abuse by a family friend when she was six years old and how she kept it secret from her parents until she was 12.

‘(It happened) when I shared a bed with the daughter of a family friend,’ Jessica wrote in an excerpt of the memoir published by People.

‘It would start with tickling my back and then go into things that were extremely uncomfortable.’

Jessica said the abuse started when she was six years old and that she kept it secret for several years.

‘I wanted to tell my parents… I was the victim but somehow I felt in the wrong,’ Simpson said.

She told her parents, Tina and Joe Simpson, six years after the abuse began.

The mother of three recalls being in the car with her parents on a trip when she told them about what had happened to her.

She remembers her mother slapping her dad’s arm and saying: ‘I told you something was happening’.

‘Dad kept his eye on the road and said nothing,’ she said.

‘We never stayed at my parents’ friends house again but we also didn’t talk about what I had said.’

It is not clear how long the abuse went on for or if it was an isolated incident.

Jessica said the abuse, as well as career pressures and anxiety as well as her turbulent relationship with ex John Mayer later contributed to her abusing alcohol and pills in a bid to cope with the emotional pain.

‘I was killing myself with all the drinking and pills,’ she said.

She said she buried her anxiety as her singing career took off and her three-year marriage to Nick Lachey was documented on reality TV show Newlyweds.

After she hit rock bottom on Halloween, Jessica faced her emotional pain and anxiety with the support of her parents and friends, a team of doctors and therapy twice a week.

Most of her emotional pained stemmed from her childhood sexual abuse, which often led her to pour a drink; Jessica said: ‘The fear of being alone and scared in the dark was one I’d had since I was abused as a child.’

The star said that her sobriety ‘was a long, hard emotional journey,’ but her experience led her to write her book and also six new songs she release with her audio book.

She revealed that now that she is sober, she focuses on being present in all aspects of her life: ‘I had room for so many wonderful moments that I would have missed: sober for the first time ever in my studio and seeing Maxwell grab a guitar.’

Adding: ‘Ace in pajamas he put on himself, proudly adding a sticker to his bedtime chart.’

Jessica said that ‘there’s just no better gift I can give my kids, there’s no better gift I can give my husband. More importantly, there’s no better gift I can give myself.’

After she got sober at the age of 37, the singer sat down and started writing her story, initially thinking she was too young to have a memoir.

However, once she started writing it out, she said she ‘didn’t realize all the stuff I had to say until I was actually connected to it through music and writing. So when I started to go through all the depth of the pain that I was experiencing, I realized I was pretty rock bottom.’