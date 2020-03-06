JetBlue cuts flights, Delta halts Japan route expansion and 5 other airlines will waive change fees

JetBlue has cut flights and Delta has reduced journeys to Japan, while at least five other US-based airlines will waive change fees in response to concern over coronavirus.

In addition to JetBlue and Delta, United, American, Frontier, Hawaiian and Alaskan will waive change fees.

Plane passengers have been sharing images of empty aircrafts and airport lounges amid the outbreak, with one traveler saying 70 seats were canceled at the last minute.

The Washington-based passenger tweeted: ‘Empty flight brought to me courtesy of #coronavirus. The flight attendant said 70 people canceled last minute. #awholerowtomyself.’

Another Twitter user in Houston wrote: ‘The airports are empty too. I flew to Florida today and the plane was half empty. This really has people scared but [expletive]plane tickets are cheap as hell right now.’

One person traveling to Chicago on a red-eye said they ‘couldn’t have had a better start’ to their trip as coach only had 17 passengers and 12 people flew first class on an aircraft with a capacity of 137.

A different person bound for the Illinois city posted a snap of an empty flight and said: ‘Assuming flight is super empty because there are flights to Chicago every hour and not because people are freaking out about coronavirus or some other sign of imminent doom right?’

By Thursday the number of infections in the US was 178 and 11 people had died from coronavirus. Most of the deaths have been in Washington State.

Globally 96,440 people were infected and there had been 3,301 deaths.

‘Maybe everyone avoiding Washington because of coronavirus,’ a Twitter user flying to Seattle posted.

Several airlines were implementing cost controls in the most drastic actions by U.S. airlines to get ahead of depressed travel demand due to the spreading coronavirus.

On Wednesday JetBlue announced it has reduced flight capacity by approximately 5% ‘in the near term to address the fall in demand’ as a result of COVID 19 and the airline said it assessing if more cuts are needed.

The New York-based carrier is taking other steps ‘aimed at preserving cash’ including ‘delaying or canceling upcoming events and meetings’ and ‘reducing hiring for frontline and support center positions’.

It is also considering voluntary time-off programs and is ‘limiting non-essential spending’ while demand for flights is reduced.

JetBlue began waiving change and cancellation fees last month and said it would continue until March 11 for travel completed by June 1.

‘While authorities have not issued any travel restrictions to the locations we fly, we want to give our customers some peace of mind that we are ready to support them should the situation change,’ said Joanna Geraghty, president and chief operating officer, JetBlue.

#deltaairlines flight to Seattle this evening was empty. Maybe everyone avoiding Washington because of the #coronavirus 😩#CoronavirusOutbreak #CoronaVirusSeattle pic.twitter.com/uClO0ZzHmy

Atlanta-based airline Delta has reassured customers it will waive change fees for all flights booked between March 1 and March 31 as well as international flights previously booked that are scheduled to fly in March.

This travel waiver allows customers to make a one-time change to their itinerary without incurring a fee.

It was similar to moves by American, Frontier, Hawaiian and Alaskan. Southwest didn’t previously charge for changes.

Delta said it has adjusted flight schedules to affected areas and is reviewing all safety practices.

‘The health and safety of customers and employees is Delta’s top priority,’ Delta said in a statement. ‘The airline maintains an ongoing relationship with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization, the world’s foremost experts on communicable diseases, to ensure training, policies, procedures, and cabin cleaning and disinfection measures meet and exceed guidelines.’

Delta’s weekly flying schedule to Japan through April 30 will decrease from Friday. The airline has suspended summer seasonal service between Seattle and Osaka for 2020 in response to reduced demand. It will return summer 2021. Service to Osaka from Hawaii will continue.

Tokyo-bound flights from Minneapolis and Los Angeles will continue to fly into Haneda. As part of previous plans, flights between Seattle, Detroit, Atlanta, Honolulu and Portland will transition from Narita to Haneda beginning March 28.

Delta’s service between Narita and Manila will continue to operate daily until March 27, after which the flight will be suspended as part of the carrier’s previously-announced consolidation. The airline’s new service from Incheon to Manila has been delayed from March 29 to a May 1 start date.

The United measures, announced by executives in a letter to employees on Wednesday, include a 10% reduction in U.S. and Canadian flights and a 20% reduction in international flying in the month of April, with similar cuts planned in May.

United is freezing new hiring except for critical roles, delaying 2019 merit salary increases for management and administrative employees and offering all U.S.-based workers the option of a voluntary unpaid leave of absence.

‘We sincerely hope that these latest measures are enough, but the dynamic nature of this outbreak requires us to be nimble and flexible moving forward in how we respond,’ United CEO Oscar Munoz and President Scott Kirby said in the letter.

The coronavirus emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year and has spread globally with more than 94,000 cases and 3,220 deaths, according to a Reuters tally.

Conferences and gatherings around the world have been canceled, and companies have changed work and travel plans. Plane maker Boeing Co itself on Wednesday said it was taking precautions including restricting travel to essential trips.

Chicago-based United’s announcement followed a meeting of U.S. President Donald Trump and the heads of major U.S. airlines at the White House where they discussed the effect of the virus on the industry and demand.

Concerns over the effect of reduced travel demand on airlines have hit airline shares and stoked fears of a financial bailout for the sector, an idea that the head of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday moved quickly to dismiss.

Trump also said on Wednesday that the airline executives had not asked for a bailout. After emerging from bankruptcy in the last decade and with new business models that include fees for everything from baggage to boarding, the U.S. airline majors are in a better financial position to weather a crisis, analysts have said.

The rapid, global spread of the virus has forced airlines to abandon their usual strategies for crisis management, which in the past have included lowering fares and redirecting flights to trouble-free areas.

Until now, United and other U.S. carriers had only reduced flying to the areas most hit by coronavirus cases, though international rivals Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd and British Airways recently announced broader reductions.

Virgin Atlantic revealed its chief executive will take a 20 per cent pay cut as coronavirus fears continue to batter airlines across the world.

Shai Weiss’s salary will drop between April and July. The rest of the leadership team will have a 15 per cent pay cut over the four months.

Leaders of the unions representing United’s pilots and flight attendants called the move a ‘responsible approach’ to addressing the impact of COVID-19 on air travel.

Airlines could lose $63 billion to $113 billion in revenue for passenger traffic globally in 2020, depending on how the coronavirus spreads, International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Thursday.

The last time the industry faced a revenue shock of this magnitude was in 2009 during the global financial crisis, IATA Chief Economist Brian Pearce said at a media briefing in Singapore.

A $63billion loss is estimated for a scenario where the disease is contained in current markets with over 100 cases as of March 2, following a v-shaped recovery, IATA said.

The $113billion estimate is for a scenario with a broader spreading of the disease.

This fall would translate to 11%-19% of worldwide passenger revenue loss.

IATA on February 20 estimated the outbreak would cost carriers $29.3billion in revenue if the outbreak was largely confined to markets associated with China.